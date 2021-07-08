Read Dead Online Blood Money Update and add new criminal jobs and costumes





A new Blood Money update is coming to Red Dead Online, adding a new type of work called Crimes and a collection called Capitale. Collecting Capitale will eventually unlock the new Opportunity mission through Guido Martelli. There, the criminal boss tells the player to steal one of the three western gems. Rockstar has also added a new Quick Draw Club pass that gives players Dutch costumes at the time of purchase. The new update will be available from July 13, 2021.

In the new update, players will work with Guido Martelli, the right arm of Angelo Bronte, Kingpin of Lemoynes. The mob boss leaves the player to steal capital, a type of currency used by criminal organizations to hide commerce from tax collectors. Capital can be collected by participating in crime: new types of work, from simple hold-ups to more difficult tasks such as kidnapping and multi-step robbery, many of which are recently released blood money trailers. Introduced in.

After collecting a certain amount of capital, players unlock special occasion missions that can be completed in different ways. By doing so, the player will be netted with one of the three western gems. The first one will be available from July 13th, but Rockstar will add the other two at a later date.

In addition, the new Quick Draw Club pass will be offered in a series of four rapid-fire passes that will be released over the next few months. Purchasing each pass provides players with perks and rewards and costs 25 Gold Bars. But don’t worry. After completing the ranks of the passes, the player will be rewarded with the required gold bar for each pass. In other words, you only need to buy one. After completing all four, you will also get your next Halloween Pass for free.

Finally, Rockstar is also reviving previous pass cosmetics, including Marston’s outfits and many others from the Van der Linde gang. The previous Outlaw Pass Skills and Satchel Pamphlet will also be revived and will be available for general sale on the fence.

Check out the official Red Dead Online BloodMoney trailer below.

[Source: Rockstar Games]

