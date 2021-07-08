Thanassis Rikakis has been appointed as the new Dean of the USC Ovine and Young Academy





Thanassis Rikakis, an educator and researcher who has devoted his career to removing barriers between disciplines, has been selected as the new Dean of the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Young Academy.

Rikakis comes to the USC from Virginia Tech and State University, where he is a professor of bioengineering and performing arts. Vice-President and President of Virginia Tech, Rikakis is the Founding Director of Innovative Interdisciplinary Honors and Adaptive Lifelong Learning Programs. He is also the co-leader of an interactive rehabilitation lab that develops interactive computing programs and semi-automatic assessment techniques to help individual patients perform rehabilitation in the clinic or at home.

As a musician and engineer, Rikakis strengthened convergent research and educational opportunities, enabling both students and faculty to build the intellectual muscles that position them for discovery and innovation. He led the convergent research and education initiative, initially as the founder of Arizona State University’s Faculty of Arts and Media Engineering, and later as Vice President of Design, Arts and Technology at Carnegie Mellon University.

Throughout his career, USC President Carol L. Fault has been passionate about connecting creativity and technology with Tanasis Rikakis and seeing overlaps in areas ranging from art to engineering. As a musician, engineer and educator, he erased the line that divides the discipline through the spirit of reimagination. That spirit is in direct alignment with the Academy’s mission at the crossroads of art, entrepreneurship, technology and communication.

The major goal of education in the 21st century is to create a space for people who learn differently.

Rikakis, a researcher in systems design, engineering, and art, has written publications covering computing, health, education, and design.

Technology, design and business creation are being integrated in a new way at the Iovine and Young Academy, says Provost Charles Zukoski. Dr. Rikakis has a vision of how to combine these disciplines to create a clear course of education that is important to the success of the Academy and the future of higher education.

Founded in 2013 as a gift from Jimmy Iovin and Andre Young, USC Iovin and Young Academy for Arts, Technology and Business of Innovation, became the university’s newest vocational school in 2018. communication.

Rikakis said he was really excited to be part of such a well-structured and positive initiative. Rikakis will start at USC on August 23rd. The 21st century, whether at college or high school. Those people can be a catalyst for how we expand our knowledge vocabulary.

The new Dean of the USC Iovine and Young Academy supports the progressive pursuit of knowledge

The newly named Dean is the founders of the Academy, Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young, and his predecessors, for creating a unique and advanced space in higher education. Honors Erica Muhl and USC. Muhl, the first Dean and Founding Executive Director, formed an academy curriculum that combined interdisciplinary collaboration with hands-on learning. University leaders also announced that Willow Bay, Dean of the USC Annenberg Communication and Journalism School, will also serve as Interim Dean of the Academy. Bay has been heading USC Annenberg as Dean since 2017.

You don’t have to be an immigrant across silos, Rikakis said, because it’s amazing to be in a university that has created a community for polymath. It is worth noting that as early as 2013, USC and its founders said: There is another way to approach knowledge. You can do this. Thanks to such progressive openness, the realm of human intelligence that has been a little neglected has become apparent. This allows society to connect different types of knowledge with different types of people and collaborate better.

Born in Greece, Rikakis pursued an art-focused education in the UK before earning a bachelor’s degree in music composition from Ithaca College. He earned a graduate degree in music composition from Columbia University, where he became a part-time assistant professor of music.

Many of us who were involved in music in the 80’s and 90’s when personal computing and digital media began to grow were in a unique position to humanize computer knowledge and connect it to education, Colombia’s Computer. Rikakis, Associate Director of the Music Center, said. In the late 1990s. Anyone who learns music will learn logical, mathematical, and communication structures that can be applied to all disciplines if they understand how to convey that knowledge.

It was the community that made us sensitive to what we needed next and expressed it.

In 2015, he joined Virginia Tech, focusing on interdisciplinary learning and research, and plans to expand the Virginia Tech Carrion Health Sciences Campus. He also established the Calhoun Honors Discovery program, which was created through a major gift from the Boeing CEO. The program is an interdisciplinary collaboration initiative that combines industry and academic expertise to provide full scholarships to accepted people. As Director of the Calhorn Center for Higher Education Innovation, he has developed methodologies and tools to promote comprehensive and adaptive lifelong learning.

Through a discipline-focused approach, discipline has achieved significant advances in knowledge. But the integration of different disciplines and different approaches is where there are many future breakthroughs in human intelligence, Rikakis said. The complex problem-solving across many interacting dimensions is that computers can’t do well because these processes aren’t analytical or deterministic. They are really very probabilistic decision spaces, [unique human ability] Integrate the differences.

Rikakis was attracted to the USC because it is one of the most culturally vibrant cities in the world. He plays the piano, trumpet and recorder and writes 30 songs. Music is a connective tissue that connects the academic character of men with expertise in many disciplines. He acknowledges the collective philosophy of brilliance to composer Olivier Messiaen, who attended a composition seminar decades ago when Rikakis attended.

One of the seminar students asked how to become an original creator. And Messiaen said, “There is no such thing as the original creator. We are all talented transmitters and receivers,” Rikakiss said. You have moved away from the idea of ​​this individual genius. So it changed my life. It was the community that was the next expression to sensitize us to what we needed, move forward, and create a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable society.

