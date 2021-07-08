A Step-by-Step Guide for Transitioning your Career as a Data Scientist

Data Science is one of the hottest trends going on in the 21st century with the majority of businesses and enterprises using it to make data-driven decisions. From smartphones to sensors, social media posts, internet searches, streaming apps, E-commerce, bank transactions, etc, we humans generate a lot of data on a daily basis. So, to store and put this data to better use, technologies like big data, cloud computing, and data science have emerged.

Flooded with massive amounts of both unstructured and structured data, companies need teams of skilled data scientists who can build statistical models and apply scientific methods to pull valuable information out of these data junkyards. According to Glassdoor, data scientists are some of the highest-paid IT professionals with an average salary of around $110,000.

Learning Data Science is not that easy, especially if you’re from a non-technical background or a beginner in the computer science field. However, you can make it easier with a reputed Data Science Course and following the right strategy. So, let’s go through a quick transitioning career in Data science based on different backgrounds.

Guide for Software Engineer transitioning to Data Scientist

Getting a degree in software engineering is the best and quickest way to become a skilled data scientist. Not only do You get the knowledge of various programming languages and other technologies like cloud computing, database management, data structures, etc, but also learn mathematics and work on projects. All these things prove to be valuable assets in the data science industry.

If your major is machine learning, then your transition is going to be much easier as you can leverage your existing knowledge by creating models for data analytics. By taking some training courses and working on different projects that relate to real-world problems, software engineers can easily get an entry-level job as junior-level data scientists. If you have some years of experience as a software engineer in any field like Full-stack, cloud computing, AI, or business analysis, then chances are you will get a handsome salary cut-off.

Watch the video and learn how to get started with Data Science: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5181RXyMUZE

Transitioning to Data Science from a Non-Technical Background

Even if you don’t hold a degree or some experience in computer science, statistics, or mathematics, you still have a pretty good chance of excelling in a career as a data scientist. Data Science is an interdisciplinary field and its operations often demand the person to learn about new technologies, understand a business, create documentations, visualize data, and present them to the marketers, managers, and stakeholders in an understandable manner. Therefore, having any skills will only be an advantage in your career.

For example, if you’re a person from a marketing background, then there’s a high chance that you’re already familiar with the tools for data analytics for market research. Now, you have to learn the fundamental concepts of such tools and create one on your own. Moreover, learning data science is only going to upgrade your professional career, even if you decide to remain in your field of study. You can get more information about data analytics from the Data Science Interview Questions and learn what you require to be a data scientist.

Transitioning Data Science for Beginners

If you don’t have any experience in terms of jobs/internships/projects or even a degree, then your chances of landing a job as a data scientist are pretty slim or lower than the two scenarios but don’t lose hope. Companies nowadays prefer candidates who can learn new skills by themselves, work hard, and complete tasks faster. In fact, you don’t even require a degree to apply to some companies like PayPal. They purely judge you based on the skills you have, projects, communication skills, and your personality.

For learning data science, start from learning the theoretical part of data science concepts and some programming languages like c++ and python. Python is considered to be the best language for data science beginners. Study blogs, watch tutorials for various tools on youtube, use LinkedIn to follow, and build connections with the people working in data science. Not only this will help you learn faster but also get a job in a reputed company.

Learning YouTube channels and blogs might seem to be a free and easy way to learn data science, but finding the best resources and information on the internet is similar to searching a nail into the grass. In addition, there is a marking system or project that proves you’ve learned the skills and use them.

Therefore, getting a certification from a university or a reputed learning platform would be the smartest way to cut through the chase. Some of the best learning platforms you can check out include Coursera, Simplilearn, Intellipaat, and Udacity. Platforms like Intellipaat even provide you placement assistance so that you can land a job in the data science industry. So, start learning data science from day one as it requires a lot of time, skills, and effort to be successful.

Conclusion

There you have it, the complete guide for transitioning your career as a Data Scientist. Data Science will open the doors of new opportunities and career paths in your professional life. An expert data scientist can easily become a Business Analyst, Data Architect, Data Engineer, Statistician, and researcher. The only thing you need to do is to develop expertise in the fields and keep learning.