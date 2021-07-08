FBI fake encrypted honeypot phone is showing online





About a month ago, it became clear that the encrypted telco was actually at the forefront of a giant FBI operation called the Trojan Shield. The company, which was truly a law enforcement honeypot, is called ANOM, an encrypted chat application installed on certain enhanced phones that the agency secretly distributed to track and monitor organized crime groups. I sold the product.

Criminals thought they had a secure and intrusive communication platform, but in reality the network was owned by the FBI and other law enforcement agencies. The device was designed by the Bureau in collaboration with high-level criminal informants who previously sold such enhancements. From encrypted devices to underworld networks.

Motherboard now reports that these phones have been weirdly resold in the secondary market and are appearing in forums and online retailers like Craigslist.

Online forums that specialize in Android products are talking about the fact that these handsets, which have had their original features removed, appear to be distributed as cheap second-hand products on online retailers’ sites.

I bought this phone online at a ridiculously low price and I figured out why. A second-hand buyer told the motherboard. Perhaps this phone was used by several drug dealers: D, they added.

This is the phone used by that FBIANON [sic] Another forum user has created an application to read messages with the user in a bad PSA.

In most cases, the phones don’t seem to be working anymore, and many of them have almost all the creepy features gone. It’s also unclear who sells these devices, but it can be inferred that a former user trying to evade the heater is trying to get back at least some of the money.

The motherboard actually got one of the phones and procured it from one of the people who bought it second hand. Thus, the outlet revealed some really interesting details about the device, and that’s enough to say, it’s pretty weird.

At first glance, the phone looks fine. When the user enters the PIN and logs in, it looks like a pretty normal home screen. However, the device basically comes with decoy apps such as Netflix, Instagram, Snapchat, and Tinder. Clicking on these will not actually work. Instead, the user must reset the phone and enter a different PIN to get a working interface. Doing this resets the home screen, leaving only the clock and calculator apps and device settings. Clicking on the calculator app will bring up a new login screen asking the user to enter their Anom ID and password. From there, a phone with the real purpose of acting as an encrypted secret communication channel is ostensibly opened.

The motherboard also seems to provide a shortcut to what looks like a phone wipe, with an icon indicating a piece of paper passing through the shredder, in connection with the apparent data erasure feature.

So yeah, it’s pretty cloak and dagger. Anyway, if you find a cheap and weird phone for sale on some ambiguous web forums that matches this description, it’s probably best to steer clearly. You may be selling a useless, former honeypot device, or you may have come across the next federal sting operation. Both sound like bad times everywhere.

