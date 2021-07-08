AM News Briefs: Antitrust Proceedings Against Google, New Grand County Slacklining Rules, State Job Jobs





Thursday morning, July 8, 2021

Ranked Timing-Selective Voting

More than 20 cities in Utah are embarking on a journey this year to try out a new form of voting, or ranked voting. However, some local officials have wondered if this is the right time for election innovation when the majority of Republican voters across the country question the security of the 2020 presidential election. I’m wondering. Weber County Secretary / Auditor Ricky Hatch said it is very difficult to convince voters that transferring votes from one candidate to another after the election is a credible and safe process. .. But Nibley Mayor Sean Dustin said false statements about fraudulent elections could not prevent the city from enjoying the benefits of RCV. Read the full text.Sonya Hatson

Utah filed antitrust proceedings against Google

Utah is leading a group of states in a proceeding against Big Tech. Prosecutor Sean Reyes filed an antitrust proceeding against Google on Wednesday, accusing tech giants of limiting competition in the app store by limiting options and raising prices. Reyes said in a statement that Google was imposing hidden charges on in-app purchases and eventually broke its promise to provide a more open source platform. According to the New York Times, Google’s William White said the company offers “openness and options not found on other platforms.”Rody Nikpur

The state hosts a virtual job fair

The Utah Labor Services Department is holding a virtual job fair on Thursday, July 8th at more than 100 Utah companies. Engineering, retail, customer service, manufacturing and other industries are also represented, but many are employed in healthcare positions. Free events include part-time, full-time, and even remote positions. The event is from 10 am to 1 pm. Roddy Nikpour

Southern Utah

New Grand County Law for Public Land Slacklining

It is now illegal for slacklining to attach ropes to man-made structures on public land in Grand County. Slacklining is similar to a tightrope walk with flat webbing connected to two anchor points. Moab’s community radio station KZMU reported that the County Commission voted for the bill 4-3 earlier this week. Law enforcement agencies may cite slacklining to connect to bridges, telecommunications towers, and other critical infrastructure. Grand County’s new norms also prohibit people from encouraging others to engage in illegal activities on public lands. Molly Marcello, KZMU

Region / country

Meat and meat substitutes are not exchangeable

Manufacturers of plant-based meat substitutes have found a way to make their products very similar to meat, at least at the sensory level. However, according to a Duke University study this week, the two are not nutritionally the same. Researchers have compared popular plant-based meat alternatives to ground beef from Idaho ranches. They found that beef contained metabolites that were not found in plant substitutes, but vice versa, plant-based substitutes also contained metabolites that were not found in beef. It was also true that it was included. Senior Researcher Stephan van Vliet said the product should not be considered nutritionally compatible.Maggie Maren, Mountain West News Bureau

