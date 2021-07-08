



In June, it was revealed that an international law enforcement agency operates a company that sells encrypted phones to criminals. Today’s new report details the FBI and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) using Google Pixel 4a running custom software for this operation.

Since 2019, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation has worked closely with the Australian Federal Police to strategically develop and secretly operate an encrypted device company called ANOM. 100 countries, including organized crime in Italy, outlaw motorcycle gangs, and international drug trafficking organizations.

Motherboard / Vise was able to get a “FBI phone secretly sold to criminals” and perform hands-on. The hardware is just a Pixel 4a, with some user-friendly changes as part of Arcane OS 10 to appeal to your target audience. For example, the “PIN scramble” option means that the lock screen keypads are not located at 1-9 and 0, preventing the viewer from guessing the sequence. On the other hand, typing a “wipe code” from the keypad above can covertly wipe your device.

The decoy PIN, on the other hand, opens in a “space” with a regular launcher with apps like Candy Crush, Facebook, Instagram, Netflix and more. If you enter the correct PIN, you’ll see a screen with only three applications: calculator, clock, and settings, but it doesn’t actually launch. Speaking of preferences, there is clearly no setting to turn position tracking on or off.

When you enter a specific calculation in that first app, the user goes to an encrypted messaging service. Of course, it wasn’t really encrypted and wasn’t closely monitored by law enforcement agencies around the world. A total of 27 million messages were received and reviewed over 18 months before authorities took action around the world last month.

Google launched the Pixel 4a in August 2020. This operation started earlier, so Motherboard recognized the 3a with the same software. This reflects the knowledge behind this study to keep the people behind in the era of technology. It is unknown if another device was used.

Meanwhile, former owners of these 4a devices have dumped them into “online defenseless people” at low prices after the investigation was published. However, those who think they have a contract couldn’t use it as a regular device because they don’t have a Play Store or the ability to flashstock Android.

