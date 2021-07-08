Alphabet (GOOGL) Google partners with AT & T to boost customers





Alphabet’s GOOGL division, Google, is gaining momentum in the booming cloud computing market due to its robust technology.

The latest extended collaboration between Google Cloud and AT & T T is proof of the above facts. The two companies have announced end-to-end edge solutions, including on-premises multi-access edge computing (MEC) solutions for businesses in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment.

In particular, the solution was developed by both companies, leveraging AT & T’s robust 5G capabilities and Google Cloud’s edge computing technology.

MEC leverages Google Cloud features such as Kubernetes, AI, machine learning (ML), data analytics, and edge ISV ecosystems.

Enterprises using the new solution can benefit from Google’s Android, Pixel, Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality, Google Maps, and other solutions in addition to AT & T’s network edge capabilities.

In addition, businesses can use the ability to deploy applications to Google’s Edgepoint of Presence and connect them to AT & T’s 5G networks to improve the customer experience.

Keep in mind that our long-term partnership with AT & T has empowered our Google Cloud customers. This partnership is expected to increase adoption of Google Cloud services.

Rising competition

The latest partnership with AT & T will intensify competition with other cloud giants such as Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT. These cloud giants are also providing services to gain momentum for all 5G customers.

Recently, Microsoft Azure was selected by AT & T to run 5G networks. In particular, AT & T is migrating 5G mobile networks to Azure to extend its network services to meet the changing tastes of consumers.

As part of the collaboration, Microsoft has purchased AT & T’s carrier-grade network cloud platform technology and AT & T engineering and lifecycle management software.

Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) was recently selected by DISH Network as the preferred cloud provider. In particular, DISH aims to build 5G networks on AWS.

In addition, AWS has expanded its 5G collaboration with Verizon. Verizon’s 5G Edge MEC platform integrates with AWS Outposts to provide enterprises with private MEC.

The story continues

Google’s cloud portfolio strengths to consider

In particular, Alphabet is powered by its robust cloud arm. The company continues to attract customer attention with its robust Google Cloud Platform and GSuite offerings.

Apart from the latest collaborations, the Casino Group has recently partnered with Google Cloud and Accenture to step up its technology development efforts. In particular, French retailers leverage Google Cloud’s smart analytics, ML and AI solutions.

In addition, Carrefour Belgium chose Google Cloud to accelerate digital transformation. In particular, Carrefour will migrate SAP systems and supply chain data to Google Cloud.

We are confident that winning partnerships with our clients will continue to make Google more competitive with the competitors listed above.

Currently, Google’s parent alphabet has Zacks rank # 3 (pending). A complete list of today’s Zack # 1 Rank (Strong By) stocks can be found here.

5 shares doubled

Each has been carefully selected by Zacks experts as the # 1 favorite stock to win over + 100% in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that can drive extraordinary growth.

Most stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar. This provides a great opportunity to enter the ground floor.

See these 5 potential home runs today >>

