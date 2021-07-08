Authorities announce Innovare Advancement Center in Griffith, Rome





“The future is here. The future is now. Let everyone know that the future is in Oneida County.”

These were the closing remarks of Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. on Thursday, giving a short speech during the full-day opening of the Innovare Advancement Center in Rome.

As a sign of the times, the center held a virtual opening in September 2020.

A more formal opening was held on Thursday with a large number of local and state officials.

Originally known as the Open Innovation Campus, the $ 12 million Computer Technology Research Center at Griffith International Airport was first announced in August 2019. It aims to provide a place for scientists and businesses to analyze and improve computer technology using quantum information processing. area.

On Thursday, officials said the center was not only for the future of technology, but for the further growth of Griffith.

“With the Griffith Institute working with the Roman Institute, Innovare could drive the growth of new commercial technologies and strengthen the companies already in the Griffith Business and Technology Park over the next few years,” said the Mayor of Rome. Jacqueline Izzo said in an email. “Innovare’s open campus collaboration capabilities will undoubtedly pave the way for continued business growth at Griffith Park.”

The Innovare Advancement Center was developed in collaboration with Oneida County, Air Force Research Laboratory Information Bureau, Griffith Institute, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute.

The campus is a three-story, 40,000-square-foot facility within 100 buildings. Its features include two quantum labs, two neuromorphic / electronic labs, an event space, and a classroom.

In September 2020, the center launched a virtual opening on the three-day Million Dollar International Quantum U-Tech Accelerator. At this event, the team had the opportunity to market their ideas on advances in quantum technology and raise research funding. Famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson gave a keynote speech, and the event also featured a virtual tour of the facility.

The opening on Thursday was an all-day event starting with a ribbon cut in the morning. The facility tour continued, with panels and discussions on the future of aerospace and defense, culminating in the summer Soiree scheduled for Thursday night.

Colonel Fred E. Garcia II (also known as the Roman Institute), AFRL’s Director of Information, said Innovale was preparing Rome for the future and “leading Rome to the world stage.” Said it would be useful.

“The future is bright and the future is wide,” he said.

