Baldur’s Gate 3 gets new features in patch 5, but there are no new D & D classes





Larian’s latest panel from hell came and went, and for boys it was a trip. In addition to more LARPing Shenanigans than expected, we got a lot more detail about what Baldr’s Gate 3 Patch 5 does. This is a patch that makes the new content (meaning there are no new D & D classes) much lighter. But this time you can enjoy a lot of new features and quality of life improvements. The update will start on Tuesday, June 13th.

There is a new interface for skill checking, allowing you to play a more active role in your role. Each check provides an easy way to see bonuses, cast useful spells to give proper buffs, and spend inspiration points on rerolls.

You will be able to choose a background for yourself, and it will give you a new goal to complete in relation to your background. There are 130 in the game, and playing them will give you bonuses such as additional inspiration points (up to 4 and more points will give you a bonus experience).

You can now disarm your enemies. The system has several additional benefits, such as allowing NPCs to throw weapons and pick up new weapons from the ground. In a broader sense, combat AI is tailored to both enemies and allies, so you can expect better decisions on both sides of the field.

The camp now visually matches where you rested. So when you take a break in the basement, the party will actually appear in the basement with a mini camp suitable for the location. The developers say this required a lot of additional work to ensure that the cutscenes played properly in the new settings, but I see the party enjoying a break in the right place. can do.

Currently, there is a substantial difference between short and long breaks. To actually enjoy the full healing effect of the rest, you need to use food to keep feeding the party for a long break. This is described as an “” feature of Early Access and may not reach the final game.

Now that the concentration is being tracked, you can break it. Now you can unknowingly knock on the enemy. Just like in older games, point and click on something and the character will speak. There isn’t much new story content this time around, but there are options to unlock Shadowheart and some new campcutscenes.

Patch 5 was released on July 13th, and developers say patch 6 will come “earlier than expected.” For other RPG games, you can follow the link.

