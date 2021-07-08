Google Exec reportedly continued to work remotely, staff opposition





Urs Hlzle, a senior Google executive, has moved to New Zealand to work remotely, CNET reports. His move reportedly fueled internal turmoil as he opposed the remote work of lower-level staff. Google said most employees plan to start returning to the office in September. Something is loaded.

Google’s senior executives have caused turmoil in the company after moving to New Zealand to work remotely, despite opposition to remote work by employees of the company’s subordinates.

Urs Hlzle, Google’s senior vice president of technology infrastructure, told staff on June 29 that he would be heading to New Zealand for a year to work remotely, according to a report released Thursday at CNET. His move has brought special treatment and a double standard claim to the company’s attitude towards working from home. He strongly opposed remote work for Google employees who don’t have a specific seniority system or aren’t assigned to an office, a resigned employee told CNET.

“After spending 30 years in the United States, my wife and I both felt it was time to consider a new location,” Hlzle wrote in a company memo reviewed by CNET. “We spent a year in New Zealand and decided to see how we liked it.”

A Google spokesperson told insiders that Hlzle never opposed remote work for employees who did not have a particular seniority system or were not assigned to an office.

Hlzle requested a move last year and received approval before Google announced plans to return to the office, but a pandemic delayed his move, a company spokesman told insiders.

Hlzle also said in an announcement that he would continue to work in California time and would occasionally drop in at the office, saying he would be in the Bay Area “on a regular basis” as travel restrictions would be relaxed.

“Hopefully, I might decide to stay longer,” he continued in a memo. “I am looking forward to this adventure and I look forward to sharing with you the results of the” experiment “of the relocation. “

Google previously announced plans for most employees to start returning to the office three days a week in September. The company later revised these plans so that 20% of its employees could work in the new office location and 20% could work remotely. The remaining 60% come to the office a few days each week.

A Google spokeswoman responded to a question from Insider about whether Hlzle opposed remote work for Google employees who do not have a specific seniority system or could not be assigned to an office. Both remotes are eligible to apply. Status or working in another city. “

“Given the wide range of businesses and needs at the team and functional level, we expect the hybrid model to evolve over time,” a spokeswoman added.

