Savvas Learning Company’s Experience Chemistry has won two more Education Technology Awards





“Thanks to SIIACO DiE and EdTech Breakthrough for celebrating the Experience Chemistry for innovation in STEM education.”

Tweet this

Experience Chemistry has recently been awarded the “Best Science Learning Solution” of the 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Award and the “Best Advanced Science Instructional Solution” of the 2021 SIIACO DiE Award, and has won three awards since it was launched on the market last fall. Previously, he received the Tech & Learning Best of 2020 Award, which was announced at the Virtual ISTE20 Show in November 2020.

Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company, said: “Thanks to SIIACODiE and EdTech Breakthrough for Experience Chemistry for excellence and innovation in STEM education.“ Our high-quality programs are engaging learning that stimulates student curiosity with an interactive, problem-solving approach. It provides an experience and a redesigned curriculum to teach chemistry in a whole new way. “

Experience Chemistry is recognized as an outstanding interactive educational technology with a phenomenon-driven curriculum and focuses on the student experience. The learning model of the program features virtual, hands-on labs and activities that encourage and encourage students to ask questions and understand things. Accessed by the highly versatile Savvas Realize learning management system, Experience Chemistry has high-quality materials that create consistency and provide consistency whether students are studying directly or at home. .. Also, in line with the permissible usage requirements of the Elementary and Junior High School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund), Experience Chemistry helps educators address the academic impact of lost education time due to pandemics.

Lucia Johnson, a chemistry teacher at Warren Township High School in Illinois, points out how Experience Chemistry provided her with a “new and refreshing” way of teaching, and the program’s student-led, phenomenon-based educational approach Said that she excels at making her students uniquely attractive. Other programs she has ever used.

“I haven’t taught such chemistry for 18 years as an educator,” she explained. “Previously, previous advances covered the topic of chemistry, but sometimes it was difficult to bridge the relevance of one unit to the next. With Experience Chemistry, the units are interrelated.” Story It becomes a “line” and encourages students to explore and connect to the actual unit. World applications like the chemical composition of fireworks color. Now the students are in the driver’s seat of their learning, which is exciting for everyone. “

About SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY At Savvas, we believe that learning should be a stimulus. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help students prepare to become global citizens in a more interconnected digital world. For more information, please visit the Savvas Learning Company.

About EDTECH Breakthroughs The EdTech Breakthrough Awards are dedicated to celebrating the excellence of educational technology products, businesses, and people. The program provides a platform for public awareness of breakthrough educational technology outcomes in categories such as e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning and STEM. Winners are selected by an independent panel of experts within the education and engineering industry who have evaluated over 2,000 nominations this year based on innovation, design, user experience, and overall technological advances. For more information, please visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

About the SIIA CODiE Awards The SIIA CODiE Awards are the only peer-reviewed programs that showcase the best products and services in business and educational technology. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. The CODiE Awards, run by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), a leading industry association in the software and digital content industry, recognizes companies that manufacture the most innovative educational technology products. The award process involves a rigorous review by expert judges, including educators and managers, whose finalists have been determined by evaluation. For more information, please visit siia.net/CODiE.

Source Savvas Learning Company

Related Links

https://www.savvas.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/savvas-learning-companys-experience-chemistry-earns-two-more-education-technology-awards-301328209.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos