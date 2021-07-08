Windows 11 build 2200.65 adds search and performance booster





Microsoft has released the latest beta build of Windows 11[スタート]Fine-tuned the way the menu works. This update brings the Performance Power slider back to Windows 11.

Build 2200.65, the latest Insider build of Windows 11, is available on the Windows Insider Dev Channel for anyone who wants to download Windows 11 (the way to get the Windows 11 Insider build is: The build will be downloaded automatically, but you can: It is also requested via Windows Update.

You’ve already seen this build and you can see what you’re seeing. Interestingly, in our test system, the update appeared as a cumulative update for Windows 11 instead of the traditional Insider build. Microsoft seems to call these incremental updates quality updates in the Windows Update history.

Microsoft detailed the latest changes in a blog post. This includes both some new updates and the opportunity to add features that were omitted in the original Windows 11 official Insider preview. More Windows 11 features have been announced, but haven’t been officially previewed yet.

Start menu leads to search

Windows 11[スタート]The menu now includes a search box, but it’s not complete. Clicking on a new search box in Start will open the search box … anyway, right next to the Start menu icon. It’s not a bait-and-switch, it’s like the cursor going through a teleporter in Windows. Either way, this is a new change to Windows 11.

Mark Hachman / IDG

The start now includes a search bar.

It’s worth noting that, as before, there’s a separate search bar at the top of the widget menu.

A kind of power mode performance slider that returns

If you like us, Windows 10s Performance Power Slider is one of its more attractive features for laptops. It makes a difference because you can improve your laptop’s performance for free by simply dialing the performance slider hidden inside the battery icon on the Windows 10 taskbar. (Dialing down the power / performance slider can also extend the battery life of your laptop.) See the Surface Pro 7 review, especially the Performance section, for an example of what you can do.

Mark Hachman / IDG

In Windows 11, Windows 10’s power / performance slider is called power mode.

However, in Windows 11, when you click the battery icon on the taskbar,[クイック設定]The menu opens. The slider itself has been removed from the first official Windows 11 build. Now it looks like this:[設定]>[システム]>[電源とバッテリー]The menu has a dropdown that allows you to select different performance levels depending on how the laptop OEM configured the system. There’s no explanation for how it affects your laptop’s battery, but it’s just a performance booster. Also, there are no sliders and only the drop-down menu is displayed in power mode.

I haven’t tested how the power mode or performance sliders affect it, but I expect it to be the same as Windows 10.

Vertical snap layout

One of the great features of Windows 11 is the new PowerToys-style snap layout. This allows windows to be placed in columns instead of corners. Microsoft has tweaked them, so tablets held vertically should show the new vertical snap option. When I tried the new builds, I couldn’t get them to work, but when I tried to hover over the maximize window icon, the cursor disappeared.

New volume behavior

The minor changes are: Right-clicking on the volume icon on the taskbar includes options for troubleshooting sound issues.

New GIF for Chinese users

If you’re a fan of GIFs and kaomoji in Windows 10, you might be happy to hear that Microsoft has partnered with Chinese GIF creator weshineapp.com to provide GIFs to Chinese viewers.

Microsoft will make some more tweaks to Windows 11 and make some more bug fixes. For example, the desktop is now working properly. There is a complete list of Microsoft blog posts.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcworld.com/article/3624693/windows-11-build-2200065-adds-search-and-performance-booster.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos