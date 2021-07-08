China cracks down on its own tech giant, but Apple and US IPO markets could pay a price





When Chinese authorities swiftly shut down one of the country’s most popular apps in antitrust crackdowns, it had immediate debilitating results for Chinese companies already trading in the United States, but the move is long-term. Impact could stimulate the US IPO market. American tech giants like Apple Inc.

This is collateral damage in a cross-border conflict between the United States and China regarding technology. The two countries have fought each other for technological advances over the years, but at the same time have challenged the domestic technological giants who are growing in various ways in recent years.

The latest move by Beijing officials has been dramatic, blocking new users from downloading the popular Ride Hailing app. DidiGlobal Inc. DIDI, -5.88% Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, -2.32% open call for participants. Chinese regulators have instructed the company to postpone its IPO, according to a Wall Street Journal report, but Diddy’s stake debuted on June 30, 20% on Tuesdays and four more on Wednesdays. % It plummeted.

China is also investigating Kanzhun Ltd. BZ, the owner of an online recruiting platform, and Full Truck Alliance Co. YMM, a truck startup like Uber. Both companies have recently been listed in the United States.

Alibaba Group Holding’s BABA (-3.92%) and iQiyi Inc. IQ (-3.93%), which have been highly evaluated in recent years, have been publicly traded, and the stocks have plummeted with Didi and are listed on the US. Immediately affected. But experts say that when tech companies like Apple AAPL try to do business in China-0.92% face a new reality and the US IPO market faces the loss of most of the pipeline. He said the outs could feel wider.

Harry Brodmann, managing director of Berkeley Research Group LLC, told MarketWatch. It’s certainly in the Chinese market for Chinese tech companies, but probably for US tech companies operating there as well.

Apple has recently collected 15% to 20% of its 12-digit annual sales from Greater China, but criticism is growing. During Apple’s anti-trust proceedings with Epic Games Inc., Epic’s lawyer filed a New York Times investigation and concluded that Apple and its CEO Tim Cook had shown favor in China for infringing personal information. I attached it.

The government has the right to pass laws on behalf of its citizens. Cook replied that he needed to comply with the laws of the jurisdiction in which he did business.

Reference: The increasingly complex relationship between Apple and China

According to economists, the apple conflict in China highlights growing concerns about US tech companies that handle data while pursuing business in China, which has the world’s second-largest economy and the largest population. Paul Zallowin, a professor of accounting at NYU Stern School of Business, sees what’s happening as a referendum for technology companies doing business in China.

China is becoming more and more totalitarian. Zarowin told MarketWatch that no matter where you are listed, it doesn’t really matter when it comes to control in China. Apple AAPL, -0.92%, compromised the principle of doing business in China to appease the government in China. We do 20% of our business in China. Anyone who wants to do business there must sell their soul.

The impact on the US IPO market, investors, and future Chinese tech companies can be disturbing. According to Dealogic, Chinese companies have raised more than $ 26 billion in the US IPO market in the past year and a half, reaching $ 13.6 billion in 2020 and already $ 12.6 billion this year, based in China and Hong Kong 30 It was expected that more than one company would go public. The United States for the rest of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also read: The story of a $ 2 billion Chinese IPO heading in a very different direction

China’s medical data group LinkDoc Technology LDOC, backed by Alibaba Health Information, appeared to be the first victim of Beijing’s imminent list of crackdowns on overseas listings. According to the Nikkei, the company was planning to set the transaction price on Thursday, but postponed the plan, citing two people familiar with the transaction.

Chinese are enthusiastic about not making public announcements by companies like Didi. Diddy was a warning to other companies, James Lewis, senior vice president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told MarketWatch.

Chinese are reluctant to admit it, but their actions imitate US policy. The Trump administration has threatened to limit Chinese companies’ access to financial markets. According to Lewis, the Chinese are trying to get people to buy the Chinese instead of going elsewhere.

Details: Didi angers lawmakers trying to prevent U.S. investors from trading Chinese stocks

China’s powerful tactics reflect the Trump administration’s attempt to force Chinese telecommunications companies to exclude it from the US public market, with data management by the Chinese government amid widespread crackdowns on tech companies. And emphasizes strict policies on privacy. Last week, the China Cyberspace Administration (CAC) called on Diddy to stop accepting new user registrations. Extensive regulatory pressure on Chinese tech companies began late last year with the planned cancellation of the $ 37 billion listing by Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group.

Meanwhile, Chinese regulators have used Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd. 700, -3.74%, and JD.com Inc. JD, -2.49% for companies using the variable interest entity structure to foreign countries in China. We are considering changes that need to bypass the ownership restrictions. Capital and currency management to seek Beijing approval before listing in the United States, Hong Kong, or other countries.

At the same time, Senator Marco Rubio, who called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to stop the Didis IPO last month, said Chinese companies were reckless and irresponsible for Didito on Wednesday when they faced intensifying pressure in the United States. .. I was allowed to sell my shares in New York. In May, Rubio introduced a law banning US listings on Chinese companies from compliance with US regulators.

Critics point out that Chinese tech companies were encouraged by the government to grow at all costs, but Baidu Inc. BIDU, -3.74%, Alibaba and Tencent were considered the largest, and some Known to investors as an acronym for BAT. Regulators intervened while avoiding competition and innovation (BAT increased its secondary grip on digital advertising from 61% in 2015 to 67% in 2018, according to consulting firm TS Lombard). .. In the United States, where the Obama administration was the unlimited champion of Silicon Valley as the Big Five Apple, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, + 0.94%, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, -1.13% GOOG, -0.69%, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, -0.90%, and Facebook Inc. FB, -1.38% became omnipotent, leading to anti-trust surveillance by the Trump and Biden administrations, and the state.

Ionut Ciobotaru, Chief Product Officer at Verve Group, told MarketWatch that the Chinese government is doing what US and EU regulators have been doing for many years. They have government oversight, but want to make sure it doesn’t apply to tech companies. You may also want to suppress these unicorns, such as by preventing AliPays IPOs.

