New Sifu Gameplay Trailer Shows Aging Mechanic, New Release Window





news

Omar Banat published on July 8, 2021

During today’s State of Play live stream, Slowclap games unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Sifu, the next third-person kung fu action game.

In this gameplay trailer, the protagonist begins at the age of 40. And by the end of the video, he’s already 54 years old. This is due to the aging mechanic of my mentor who helps you become stronger each time you die.

I learned about how this gameplay works when Sifu was released a few months ago, but it didn’t actually show up. Every time you see the hero die in the game, you’ll see a counter on your screen showing your age. Each death will raise it by one or more.

Felix Garczynski, Sloclap’s community manager, shared details on how aging mechanics work with Sifu in a PlayStation Blog post.

“… Players can instantly resume from where they died and continue to move forward like an unstoppable force of revenge, but they can’t age forever. Eventually they’re too old. , The path needs to be restarted. “

It’s unclear how this trailer represents the visuals of a dilapidated mechanic. But it’s at least a clear way to understand the message of how it actually works.

In addition to the dilapidated gameplay mechanics shown in the trailer, Sloclap also showed off the very slightly changing environment found throughout Sifu. The trailer begins with some basic grunts in a nightclub and gradually progresses to a few heavy enemies where it looks like some sort of empty lounge.

And even in the second half of the trailer, there is a very skilled kung fu practitioner who can see the protagonist fighting. Garczynski says, “… the subtle evolution of the surroundings is a powerful theme throughout the game as you dig deeper into the enemy’s hideout.”

At the end of the trailer, it was revealed that Sifu’s release window was postponed from 2021 to early 2022. Garczynski elaborated on Sloclap’s thinking process entering into this decision to move the release window next year.

“Earlier this year, I still felt I could set an initial planned release date, but as the deadline approaches, I’ll do it without jeopardizing the quality of the game or putting a lot of pressure on it. It became clear that we couldn’t. Neither the Sloclap team nor these options were accepted by us. “

Sifu will be available on PS4 and PS5 in early 2022.

If you would like to check out Sifu’s official gameplay trailer, you can find it below.

For more information on PlayStation’s great features, see the full State of Play stream below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://twinfinite.net/2021/07/new-sifu-gameplay-trailer-shows-off-aging-mechanic-new-release-window/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos