Deathloop gameplay trailer shows off the benefits of multiple loops

Published July 8, 2021 Andrew McMahon

Today, Arkane unveiled a new video of his next game, Deathloop, at Sony’s State of Play event. The trailer below shows a lot of interesting new mechanics that the game must provide, such as how important the information, weapons, and abilities you get in each loop are to the overall success of the call.

The trailer above also shows an interesting dynamic between Cole and his adversary Juliana, who jokes most of the trailer on the radio. Their relationship is interesting and much more friendly than the previous videos I saw on Deathloop.

There are also various routes that Cole can embark on a journey to assassinate an enemy, such as being able to navigate through minced meat at the push of a button. Unfortunately for him, when he was shot by Juliana, the oops end again, but not before she hints that the two have an important past with each other.

If that wasn’t enough information about the game, Bethesda and Arkane provided the following description of Deathloop:

DEATHLOOP is the next-generation first-person shooter for Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. At DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on Blackleaf Island, destined to repeat the same day forever. As Colt, the only chance of escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight major targets before the day is reset. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather information, and discover new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.

Every new loop is an opportunity to change things. Use the knowledge gained from each attempt to change your playstyle, sneak into levels, or sneak into battles while shooting guns. In each loop, discover new secrets, gather information about your targets and Blackleaf Island, and expand your weapons. Armed with hosts of extra-world abilities and barbaric weapons, you utilize all the tools at your command to perform takedowns that are as impressive as they are devastating. Customize your loadout wisely and survive this deadly hunter vs hunt game.

Are you a hero or a villain? Experience the main story of DEATHLOOP as a Colt, hunt down targets across Blackleaf Island, break loops and gain freedom. All the while, you will be hunted by rival Juliana. Juliana is controlled by other players. So if you feel malicious, you can even step into Juliana’s stylish sneakers and break into other players’ campaigns to kill Colt. The multiplayer experience is completely optional and players can choose to control Julianna with AI within the campaign.

If you’re looking for more Deathloop content, check out the articles below. This includes how the gameplay works, lots of trailers, and even an official preview in discussions with the developers. Deathloop for PS5 and PC was released on September 14, 2021.

If you’re interested in other games and information featured at today’s State of Play event, search Twinfinite for all of Sony’s needs, as there’s plenty of ongoing coverage. You can also see a full live stream replay here.

