Jeep’s future technologies may include follow-mead loans and off-road autonomy





Jeep details the future of battery life with some interesting new innovations.

Jeep

Jeep’s off-road SUV leadership is being attacked in ways that haven’t happened for decades. Between Ford’s new Bronco and Bronco Sport launches, Land Rover’s reborn defender, and the constant onslaught of Toyota’s TRD models, the Stellantis 4×4 brand faces unprecedented pressure. Beware of the trails, the iconic mark telegrams that the SUV world is ready to bring many new innovations to the segment to maintain its position when embracing electrification. .. At a multi-hour Stellantis EV Dayvirtual conference on Thursday, Jeep teased many future technologies, including everything from peer-to-peer EV charging to the unique drone follow-up feature under the brand new Zero Emission Freedom banner.

Jeep did not guarantee that these technologies would appear in future models (the off-road vignette in the video presentation “shows the concept model and features, and the fictional situation as a whole.” There was a disclaimer that “future models and features may differ.”) However, many of these features are already technically feasible today, so it’s not surprising to see some of them soon incorporated into future models.

The idea of ​​using one jeep to pinch and charge another is simple but original.

Jeep peer-to-peer charging

The 21st-century Jeep, the equivalent of sucking gas between tanks to rescue a buddy, teased “peer-to-peer” charging, essentially connecting one electric vehicle to another to share juice. .. While such features can be very useful in urban life, it is even easier to imagine the potential life-saving benefits of inter-vehicle electronic sharing in the wilderness, where the risk of power shortages is often very high. is.

Climb to the driver’s seat

Jeep is currently in the early stages of building a PV off-road EV charger network in North America, including locations like the Rubicon Trail.

Imagine setting up a follow-me feature for your drone through the Jeep infotainment screen and recording every adventure.

Jeep Drone-Drone Pairing

It’s already possible to tag and track moving targets with many off-the-shelf drones such as bicycles, skateboarders, and off-road SUVs. However, at this time, its “follow me” feature is not built into mass-produced vehicles or trucks. The Jeep may be trying to change that. Automakers have previewed new drone pairing features, including dashboard integration. This allows you to record on-road and off-road adventure videos from a bird’s-eye view. The Stellantis presentation depicts a young couple whose drone is being tracked off-road at night in the Wrangler. They seem to be able to monitor their watching friends using the SUV’s Uconnect infotainment display. The timeline overlaid on the video suggests that this technology may be available by 2025.

There is no key or problem.

Jeep biometric

The era of traditional car keys seems to be counted. Already in addition to the phone technology as a key for many automakers, you can get in and start your car in new all-weather RFID-enabled bracelets, hotel key-like cards, and other non-traditional ways. I will. Currently, Jeep assumes that another technology may be underway in future Jeep: Biometrics. Future Jeep scans outside the car to identify authorized users and allow them to access and operate the car without having to hunt around for keys or phones or remember simple security combinations. There is likely to be. Most new cars today already have high-resolution cameras for active safety features, so use these cameras and other sensors to identify them as drivers and occupants approach the vehicle. It’s not hard to imagine a future to approve. The timeline overlaid on the presentation suggests that this technology may be realized by 2025.

Imagine camping and sending a jeep on your own to get more supplies. Probably more beer or pizza.

Jeep autonomous offload function

Frankly, the idea of ​​enabling fully autonomous driving off-road is farther away, as the idea of ​​fully autonomous driving on the streets and highways feels like an increasingly unattainable goal. It may seem like. That may not be the case, as it is much less likely that you will encounter difficult and dynamic situations such as cross-town traffic, cyclists and pedestrians. In any case, Jeep seems optimistic about the idea of ​​launching self-driving cars off-road and teasing technology during the Stellantis EV Day 2021. .. It’s worth noting that Jeep says “autonomous” in the video-the company seems to understand that the owner sometimes still wants the experience of holding the steering wheel on their own. The timeline overlaid on the presentation suggests that this technology could become a reality around 2030.

Do you remember smart glasses? If the Jeep have that way, they may ultimately be good for something.

Jeep remote vehicle tracking

The idea of ​​sending the vehicle autonomously may sound a bit uneasy. That’s where the next innovation comes in. Remote Vehicle Tracking-You can locate and monitor your vehicle while driving around in self-driving mode — can provide a welcome reassurance. This video briefly shows a woman using smart glasses to monitor a moving vehicle. The video timeline overlaid on the presentation shows the 2030 timeframe for this technology.

The seat next to the car, known as a camper’s favorite, seems to be a home run idea.

Jeep flat sheet starry sky

The Jeep also showed a Wrangler with a life-rat “starry” seat that essentially turns a 4×4 cabin into a bed (unlike the 2021 Ford F-150’s new Max Reclining front seat). In a dramatic twist using the company’s autonomous off-road capabilities, the fancy video shows a couple lying down through the open roof of the Wrangler looking out, and the car seeking its own astral. A view that depicts keeping you warm under a blanket while driving yourself. Its self-driving bit may be a bit on the road to technology, but the Wrangler (an outdoor vehicle that has been popular in camping for decades) flat seats are very useful and highly viable future features. It seems like.

Other Stellantis EV Day 2021 News

Stellantis’ multifaceted online presentation shared many additional news about the Jeep brand. This includes displaying the first photo of the new Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid model and confirming future versions of the upcoming Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full electric. -Size SUV. Stellantis also teased the mysterious new all-electric Jeep off-road vehicle in exciting product launches from other brands, such as the Dodge Electric Muscle Car and Lamb’s futuristic look electric pickup. Both will be available in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/roadshow/news/jeep-tech-drones-off-road-autonomy-stellantis-ev-day/

