The Windows 11 Insider Build is surprisingly unsophisticated and unfinished.





Setting Magnification / Windows 11 to one of the dark themes also darkens the background of the Settings app, but not the background of most traditional apps such as Resource Monitor.

Jim Salter

Microsoft made early Windows 11 builds available through the Windows Insider program the week after the first major announcement. And we spent a lot of time kicking the tires. When Windows 11 is released, it’s likely to be a great operating system, but for now it’s an unfinished, unfinished mess.

Of course, this is not surprising. Windows 11 is only available on the Insider program’s Dev channel. The three insider channels are Release Preview, Beta, and Development. Dev is mostly compatible with the alpha version of the software, which Microsoft itself describes as “rough and unstable” and “latest code.”

Windows 11 is upgrade only (for now)

I still can’t perform a clean and clean installation of Windows 11. Unfortunately, you should use Windows Update instead to break the existing Windows 10 installation.

The first time you see Windows 11, the “Updating” screen, it can be terribly appropriate.

There is a lock screen! A very macOS-like lock screen between the desert wallpaper and the selection of rounded sans serif fonts.

Most of the themes and wallpapers built into Windows 11 are as attractive as you’d expect. However, I don’t know what happened with this “captured motion” theme …

Jaggies? Jaggies. No, this is not a bad graphics driver artifact and it makes no difference to copy the actual file from the Windows 11 VM to the host and open it in Shotwell.

The first disappointment I encountered in Windows 11 is a mysterious thing that can’t (yet) cleanly install as a new operating system. To install Windows 11 Build 22000.51, you need to start with the latest fully patched Windows 10 installation, fly it to the Dev channel, and upgrade to Windows 11 via Windows Update. (If you’re not already using Windows 10 20H2 or later, you’ll need to complete the upgrade first.)

There were no real issues updating the popular Windows 10 VMs or new ones, but it is highly recommended to upgrade to Windows 11 on critical machines or VMs unless a reliable recovery method is guaranteed. I will. Ready to use. One of the test VMs, the “daily driver” we depend on, is on top of a ZFS dataset and we took a manual snapshot before the upgrade for easy rollback.

Ironically, the first thing you’ll see Windows 11 itself right now is the dreaded BSOU (Blue Screen of Update) after flying a Windows 10 VM to the Dev channel and downloading it very quickly. Rebooted. During the reboot, you will see the usual “Please do not turn off your computer” message, but it will appear in the new font and the shade of the blue background may be slightly different.

The first download on Windows Update finishes fairly quickly, but the “working for updates” phase isn’t finished. This phase took about an hour for each of the upgraded Windows 10 VMs. One is fairly popular and the other is entirely new.

Alpha means alpha

It didn’t take long to find the first Windows 11 bug. The DNS resolver stack was strangely broken. Nslookup works, but ping doesn’t.

The second bug didn’t take that long.To accept valid configuration information[IP設定]Could not get the dialog.

With the settings broken, the next question was whether the control panel, which was theoretically deprecated a few years ago by the settings, is still available. Thankfully, it’s still there and its adapter configuration dialog still works correctly!

The control panel worked, but changing the IP configuration did not fix the DNS issue. Oddly enough, changing the network “card” from VirtIO to Intel e1000did fixes the issue.

In a strange world, you can use the DNS resolver on the other side of the WireGuard tunnel to fix DNS resolution issues. pleasant!

It took almost no time to find the first and second nasty Windows 11 bugs. The DNS resolver is broken in a strange and inconsistent way[設定]The network configuration dialog below was also broken.

You can see the DNS resolver issue in the first screenshot above. 8.8.8.8 You can ping Google’s anycast DNS provider without any problems, so you can see that there are no problems with common connections both inside and outside the LAN. However, when I try to ping google.com it fails. The confusion is exacerbated only when you use nslookup to query the DNS server directly and respond appropriately to the query. Still, like most attempts to browse in Edge or Chrome, trying to ping the same hostname directly will fail.

The second bug is in Windows 11[設定]Occurs when trying the first troubleshooting attempt to set the IP address configuration directly using a dialog with a mysterious message “Please check one or more settings and try again” It was. There is really nothing wrong with the settings. The dialog is just broken. The next question is, is there still a control panel?

Thankfully, the Control Panel isn’t obsolete in Windows 11 yet, and its proven network adapter configuration dialog works as expected. Unfortunately, that didn’t solve the original DNS problem. This turned out to be a conflict between Windows 11 and the VirtIO network driver you are using.

Changing the VM’s network adapter to an emulated Intel e1000 resolved the DNS issue, cheerfully left the NIC on VirtIO, and used a DNS server on the other side of the WireGuard tunnel. (WireGuard has its own virtual NIC, so technically it doesn’t use a “real” network card to access the DNS server across the tunnel.)

After playing with Windows 11 for a week or so, the entire VM was locked and required several hard resets. Did you mention that this is still an alpha version of the software and you shouldn’t do what you care about yet?

