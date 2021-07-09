Google Chrome is not the best browser for Linux, Windows and Mac





Jack Wallen eventually settled on a single web browser as the default on all platforms. Find out which browser it was and why he switched.

Image: RobertAx, Getty Images / iStockphoto

A few months ago, I finally left Opera as the default browser for Linux. The Opera Workspaces feature was something I didn’t think I could leave behind, so it was a huge sale. Still, the load the browser put on my machine (especially when using Google Docs) was a non-negligible problem. When Opera suddenly shut down my desktop badly, I was working with him caring about my business.

Productivity, your name is a memory leak!

At that point, I was using two different browsers, Linux and macOS, as defaults, but I was convinced that Safari would be reliable on the Mac side. But after that, I continued to use that default browser on Linux and was impressed with its performance and simplicity every day. And the situation in Safari got worse. Like Opera, when you work with long documents in Google Docs, Safari pops up a warning that your site is using too much memory. No matter what I do in Safari, it doesn’t stop working.

Finally, two days ago, I left Safari and made the same browser I was using on Linux the default for macOS. This was a choice I wouldn’t regret for a moment.

That doesn’t mean I’m using only one browser. Ohno. Was it very easy? As you can see, there are still sites that are designed with Chrome in mind and should be used for some reason. And that’s the problem. why? Chrome is unreliable on so many levels. On Linux, Chrome has locked my desktop many times. On macOS, Chrome drains battery faster than any other application (except Final Cut Pro when rendering video).

This problem is complicated. why? First and foremost, the browser is one tool that everyone uses. It depends on your web browser, regardless of platform. It is no exaggeration to say that 90% of the work and entertainment done on computing devices is through a web browser. In short, these ubiquitous applications have to be overwhelming. In most cases, they are all doing pretty well. All the web browsers I’ve used so far render the site properly (although some are better than others). So what’s the problem? Why am I having problems choosing the best browser for my use case or migrating completely to another browser?

In a nutshell: friendliness.

We all have a workflow. Many of us tailor our workflows to the method of a particular web browser. To be honest, on the surface, the difference isn’t that big. All browsers offer many of the same standard features.

BookmarksTabsCookiesSaved dataMenusAddonsConfigurationoptions Privacy feature

The biggest difference is how each browser implements these features. It’s superficial … where users live. It’s time to dig a little deeper than you find those browsers starting to differ. For example, consider the fact that there are five active web browser rendering engines.

WebKit Safari Blink Chrome and Chromium-based browsers (Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, Vivaldi, etc.) GeckoFirefoxGoannaPaleMoon and Basilisk FlowFlow browsers

Of all the browsers I’ve used, those based on WebKit and the Blink rendering engine seem to have the biggest problem with long documents on Google Drive. And for me, that’s a big problem. I work at Google Drive about 7-9 hours a day. And the biggest problem with the Blink rendering engine on Google Drive should be shocking, given how both were created (and maintained) by Google.

However, since I switched to Firefox (Linux and macOS), I haven’t had any problems with memory issues. And to my surprise, Firefox is no longer a battery vampire for macOS. Before my M1 MacBook Pro, Firefox was discouraged from living on my MacBook Pro 2016 battery. When using Firefox, I was fortunate enough to get a couple of hours of battery life. With M1 and Firefox 89, battery life is as long as with Safari.

Besides performance, rendering and battery life, I absolutely love what Mozilla has done for the Firefox interface. It was messy and the feeling of fullness disappeared. Firefox is now a sophisticated (almost minimalist) browser, better than all desktop and laptop browsers. After migrating Android’s default to Firefox, we found it to be a mobile browser as impressive as the desktop.

One problem with my master plan is the fact that some sites still don’t work well in browsers other than Chrome (as mentioned above). It’s ridiculous. Every time I see a website refuse to work in a particular browser, I immediately think Doc Brown was pulled by DeLorean and aimed at 2001. But this is not the early 2000s, nor is it the old browser wars. Still, the head-to-head clash between Firefox and Chrome seems ripe. Also, Chrome has a big market share advantage (at the moment Chrome has a 67% market share over its competitors), but its current performance status doesn’t reflect its popularity. ..

If I had to guess, Google was fortunate enough that the average user didn’t like the change or wasn’t even aware that there were alternatives available. If you fall into that category, we strongly recommend that you install Firefox and see if Firefox is set as the default on all devices and platforms.

