September Desstrand Director’s Cut Release for PS5





Death Stranding Directors Cut will be available on PS5 on September 24, 2021. The next-generation version of the game not only has enhanced visuals, but also boasts many additional features that go far beyond the standard next-generation updates. Sony and Kojima Productions outlined some of the new features in a new trailer for the game released in today’s State of Play live stream.

Unlike the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, which largely divided Iki Island’s storyline, Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings enhancements and additions within the game’s existing framework. Kojima Productions repeated this on the PlayStation blog. The new content is not simply embedded in one or the other, but is carefully woven into the core gaming experience and made available by discovering it while playing.

Some of the additional features you can see in the trailer above include more weapons, equipment, vehicles, various new modes to explore, missions and areas, expanded storylines, UI enhancements, new shooting ranges, and more. It is included. -New fragile circuit racing mode. You can see the content added in the trailer above. We are also adding new online features such as FriendPlay and Leaderboards. In addition, Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content added to the PC version of Death Stranding will be delivered to PlayStation players via Death Stranding Directors Cut.

PS4 players will now be able to transfer saves to the PS5 Death Stranding Directors Cut. And anyone can find new content just by completing the story or just about to embark on a journey. In fact, players who complete the game can jump directly to the area where the new content is located. Kojima Productions isn’t currently talking about an extended story, but the trailer says it provides some good tips on the direction in which they have it.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a PS5 upgrade without the necessary PS5 enhancements such as haptic feedback support, adaptive triggering, high resolution and frame rate.

Experience the environmental effects with the tactile feedback of the DualSense wireless controller. Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with custom adaptive trigger resistors. Sound effects are achieved with 3D audio (requires compatible headphones). Take action quickly with the PS5 Console Ultra. -High speed SSD and almost instant load time. Choose from two image modes: upscaled 4K and up to 60 FPS performance modes, or native 4K fidelity mode with ultra-wide and HDR support.

Death Stranding owners on PS4 can upgrade to Death Stranding Directors CutDigital Deluxe Edition on PS5 for just $ 10. The purchase of the newly cut Director’s Cut on the PS5 is only $ 49.99, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is $ 59.99. There doesn’t seem to be an upgrade path to the Standard Edition of Desstrand Director’s Cut.

Watch this video from Kojima Productions to learn more about Death Stranding Director’s Cut and why it’s expanding the game. One of the important things they answer is that the PS5 has had an impact on the addition, and that doesn’t mean that nothing has been excluded from the original game. It’s worth watching the video to better understand the motivation behind the new version of the game.

You can read the original review of Death Stranding on PS4 to get an idea of ​​why we loved this game so much. Kojima Productions promises more news about Deathstrand Director’s Cut in just a few weeks.

Death Stranding Directors Cut will be released exclusively on PS5 on September 24, 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/2021/07/08/death-stranding-directors-cut-release-date/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos