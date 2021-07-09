Peugeot’s wingless 9X8 Le Mans hypercar is innovative and incredible





The Peugeot 9X8 is ridiculous in the best possible way.

Peugeot

In my opinion, the best race cars are the wildest and most futuristic looking, especially when used to preview future production designs and technologies. My favorite class is the LMP car, which usually races at Le Mans and other FIA World Endurance Championship events. These prototypes usually look like sketches that a 5-year-old kid creates in the best possible way. With the start of the new Le Mans hypercar class next year, Peugeot is back in the ring with its new 9X8 race car, and Whoboy is great at it.

Not to be confused with the upcoming LMDh class, the Le Mans Hypercar class is a new car this year, but the 9X8 will not race until 2022. LMH basically replaces the LMP1 class, and only Toyota and Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus will enter this field. Next year, Peugeot will join ByKolles’ rival, Ferrari, in 2023. (Aston Martin planned a Valkyrie LMH race car, but canceled it in favor of the truck-only AMR Pro variant for its customers.) The LMH car has a maximum output of 670 horsepower but a minimum weight of 364 pounds. Except, there are no other restrictions on engine type or size. The minimum weight is limited to 2,270 lbs, and LMH vehicles cannot exceed 200 inches in length, wheelbase above 124 inches or width more than 79 inches. Most excitingly, the LMH class offers a wild 9X8 with almost no restrictions on chassis, aerodynamics or body style.

The 9X8 is the first race car in decades to abolish the rear wing.

Peugeot climbs to the driver’s seat

The 9X8 looks much wilder than any LMH car I’ve ever seen, not to mention previous LMP racers (with the exception of the front-wheel drive Nissan GT-R LM NISMO). Design director Matthias Hossann says the first sketch was “a big cat ready to bounce” and Peugeot focused on connecting the 9X8 styling with the brand’s road car. Its front end highlights the rectangular light housing with Peugeot’s new illuminated lion logo and three vertical claw elements. The tail light is a huge slash that extends from the bodywork. I especially love the fender design. The fender has a notch that shows off the tire, has a square surface around the hole, and has a built-in mirror on the front. With a combination of soft surface finishes, weird details, carbide lines and scoops, the 9X8 looks like it came straight out of Blade Runner or Cyberpunk 2077 in the best possible way.

However, the biggest design feature that sets the 9X8 apart from almost any other race car, regardless of class, is the complete lack of rear wings. The fairly low tail fins extend almost completely from the roof scoop, with the fins off each rear fender, but that’s it. This is possible because the LMH class aerodynamic regulations are much less stringent. One adjustable aerodynamic device is allowed and does not have to be a rear wing. As a result, Peugeot can generate a large amount of downforce through aerodynamic tricks. It’s a secret, but the LMH rules don’t require a flat floor, so the 9X8 diffuser and underbody seem to play a big role. Jean-Marc Finott, director of motorsports at Stellantis, calls the lack of wings a “major breakthrough step.” This is the first time a race car has not used a wing since Chaparral 2F pioneered the wing, and there is also a wing at the rear of the car. A cheeky sticker with an upward arrow that says “I don’t want the rear wing.”

The interior of every race car should be like this.

Peugeot

The interior is as ridiculous as the outside, but this is usually not the case with race cars. Hossann points out that race car interiors are usually purely functional regardless of road car or brand identity, so the design team has 9X8 interiors to match Peugeot’s i-Cockpit production theme. Styled. Its block-shaped steering wheel, dashboard and engraved seats give my eyes the look of the 1980s, with minimal switchgear. The exterior selenium gray paint contrasts with the acid green accents of Cryptonite and the distinctive color scheme of Peugeot’s Sports Engineered Hybrid Production Car, and all interior decor is painted green to match. I am. The black slash is tied to the exterior coloring and the side windows are also partially covered.

Powering the 9X8 is a 680-horsepower twin-turbo 2.6-liter 90-degree V6 engine mounted in the center of the car, paired with a 268-horsepower electric motor mounted on the front axle. This hybrid setup provides the 9X8 with all-wheel drive and a total output of 670 hp, and uses a 7-speed sequential gearbox and a 900-volt battery co-developed by Peugeot and TotalEnergies. Peugeot has been running the powertrain in the testbed since April, with a focus on reliability and efficiency. This is Le Mans’ true victory, not perfect speed.

Peugeot hasn’t said which event it will race in, but two 9X8s will be competing in the 2022 WEC season. The 9X8 is driven and experienced by a diverse team of drivers, including former F1 drivers, Le Mans and F1 champions. Durable screwdriver. Peugeot won the Le Mans in the Rad 905 in 1992 and 1993, and again in 2009 with the Diesel V12 Powered 908 Hybrid. The 9X8 name directly refers to these two predecessors, where the X stands for the car’s AWD system. No matter what happens, we’re excited about the hypercar class, but 9X8’s styling, innovation and history make it easy to choose which team to support. I can’t come soon next summer.

Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans race car looks like it came out directly from Cyberpunk 2077 See all photos

