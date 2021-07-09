Tech Data Wins Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year in 2021, Indirect Partner Provider | Business





Clearwater, Florida-(BUSINESSWIRE)-July 8, 2021-

Tech Data today announced that it has received the 2021 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award in the Indirect Provider of the Year category. The company was recognized in the global arena of industry-leading Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Rich Hume, CEO of TechData, said: “In partnership with Microsoft, Tech Data will provide essential technologies, solutions and services to our global community of customers experiencing basic digital transformation. Bringing business results to our customers today and growing them in the future. We are committed to integrating the IT solutions we enable. Success in this regard is due to our dedicated partnership with Microsoft and our broad portfolio of strategic and collaborative relationships with leading technology vendors.

Last year, we designed and provided a professional and accessible program to help Tech Data customers expand their market reach in an era of unprecedented digital transformation, and Tech Data, Sergio Farache’s EVP, Strategy, innovation, cloud, and next-generation technologies are mentioned. From activation to execution, partners grow their Microsoft business, implement new business models, provide repeatable value-added services around the Microsoft Modern Work and Security stack, and deploy automated Click 2 Run solutions. Helped build new solutions with hands-on methodologies.

The awards were announced in several categories and the winners were selected from more than 100 countries around the world. Tech Data has been recognized for providing exemplary solutions and services in the category of indirect providers.

The Indirect Provider Partner of the Year Awards is a comprehensive value-based solution provider model that transforms the traditional transaction business model into a large reseller to drive growth in partner-wide use, consumption, and customer acquisition. Recognize your partner’s excellence in converting to. channel.

Rodney Clarke, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft’s Channel Sales and Channel Chief, is honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. These notable partners show our deep commitment to building world-class solutions for our customers, from the cloud to the edge, representing some of the best and brightest of our ecosystem.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize outstanding success and innovation by partners in more than 100 countries across different categories.

About technical data

Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. With our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills and next-generation technology expertise, our channel partners have the products and solutions they need to connect, grow and advance the world. You can put it on the market. Tech Data has been named one of Fortunes Worlds’ most admired companies for the 11th consecutive year. For more information, please visit www.techdata.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005730/en/

Contact: Robin Itule

Director of America Communications

Technical data, Americas

(727) 275-5236

[email protected] Ariel Kouvaras

Managing director

Sloane & Company

(973) 897-6241

[email protected]

Keywords: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

Industry Keywords: Data Management Consumer Electronics Technology Other Technologies Telecommunications Software Network Internet Mobile / Wireless Hardware Electronic Design Automation

Source: Technical data

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 07/08/2021 03:15 PM / DISC: 07/08/2021 03:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005730/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/tech-data-awarded-2021-microsoft-worldwide-partner-of-the-year-indirect-partner-provider/article_be2ef896-68ae-5c91-a3f2-180855729e27.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos