Nintendo’s OLED switch works right, but it’s not perfect for you





Nintendo

“I need TLDR,” a friend sent me a text message a month ago. “Should I wait for the purchase of Nintendo Switch?”

She’s not a gamer, but she knew the updated switch was working, even though she hadn’t had a controller for years. Wanting to secure a surprise for her boyfriend’s birthday, she googled and happened to find rumors about Nintendo’s worst secrets. I told her that the new model is called the Switch Pro, supports 4K, and may be worth the wait.

To know

Get the latest technical articles on CNET Daily News on weekdays.

it’s not. The new model does not support 4K and is not called Switch Pro. Actually, I don’t know what it is called. Do you want to switch OLED? Do you want to switch with OLED? Anyway, whatever the name, as the name implies, its main improvement is the OLED display.

It’s 0.8 inches larger than a regular switch’s 6.2-inch screen, darkening black and improving contrast. Other advertised features include an improved kickstand and “enhanced audio.” In other words, it’s not a generational leap. These modest improvements are accompanied by modest price increases. The Switch Deluxe will launch on October 8th for $ 350, just $ 50 more than non-OLED switches.

That sounds fair, but the online reaction wasn’t kind. That’s because, like me, most people seem to expect more. The upgraded Nintendo Switch was first reported by Bloomberg about 11 months ago. It’s long enough to boost your imagination and raise your expectations.

And these bloated expectations are the problem here, not the new and slightly improved switch. If it was a surprise announcement, gamers would have come across the new edition with polite “fair enough”. The reaction is “Nintendo has ruined everything again!” Just against existing owners who want significant hardware improvements and a good reason to upgrade.

Don’t get me wrong. If I had it my way, Nintendo would have announced the Switch Pro with 4K resolution, a new graphics chip, and better battery life. It also fixes an ongoing drift issue in Joy-Cons on the console and a lack of native Bluetooth support. This is ridiculous at the moment. But Nintendo isn’t trying to make my money because it uses SWOLED. There are millions of people who care about 4K games, but billions of people who play games that they don’t care about.

Nintendo is after that second group.

Half-life of Nintendo Switch

Nintendo OLED switches make sense for several reasons.

First of all, Nintendo isn’t yet interested in something similar to Switch 2 or next-generation consoles. Doug Bower, the cheerfully nominated president of Nintendo America, told Polygon in December that it was approaching the “midpoint” of Switch’s life cycle. Nintendo needs to do a lot with the console as Switch sells more units each year (15 million in fiscal year 2017, 17 million in 2018, 20 million in 2019, 26 million in 2020). Hardware that correctly recognizes that there is no. If you move it gently and slowly, like a large, crisp display, money should continue to flow.

This is a company trick. Remember 3DS XL, DS Lite, Game Boy Advance SP? Of course it is! They were great. But don’t forget the 2DS, 2DS XL, DSi, DSi XL, Backlit Game Boy Advance SP, and Game Boy Advance Micro, released by Nintendo almost a year after the original DS.

“Extending console life with an iterative model” isn’t catchy, but it’s the name of the game.

Like all the refurbished models mentioned above, OLED switches have two goals. It serves millions of enthusiastic fans flocking to buy a new Nintendo console. Second, and more importantly, it offers additional options for people who haven’t bought the switch yet.

With over 84 million consoles sold since 2017, we’re embarrassed to be the best-selling Nintendo home console to date, about 16 million. But with hundreds of millions of potential sales not yet realized, the company isn’t scraping barrels for more purchases, and Nintendo is appealing to these by adding to the switch hardware range. .. This is a push for those who have been on the fence since 2017, or who have rekindled their love for the game during a pandemic. It’s also useful for hype about Metroid Dread, which will be released on the same day, and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

I was terribly disappointed with the lack of specifications and improvements for the new Nintendo Switch OLED. Does anyone know where to book?

Goldy (@GoldGloveTV) July 6, 2021

I may be crazy here, but I was ready to rob that OLED Nintendo Switch. The current switch is from the 2017 launch date. He was beaten to death in all Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Grinds. Not only do I want those white Joy-Cons, but it will be released in my birthday week! pic.twitter.com/Zhrf1BkBJR

Dan’s Nintendo Feed (@TheNintendoFeed) July 8, 2021

Switch OLED YouTube views over 3 million times, 156k likes, 91% likes, all-day trends

This is not well accepted by the hardcore gaming community, but there seems to be more positive sentiment and interest among the general audience pic.twitter.com/VzxS9hzPsZ

Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 7, 2021

The company calculation looks like this: Switch OLED + Metroid Dead x Holiday Sales Multiplier = Nintendo’s Merry Christmas. I think math will check out.

Nintendo has always emphasized accessibility over technology. That’s why the Wii, DS, and 3DS were all so successful. I think Nintendo will eventually create a 4K-enabled console if it can be cheap enough to sell for less than $ 400. At that point, Sony and Microsoft are already migrating to 8K.

It’s not a bad strategy. When a friend of mine sent me a switch advice by text message-she is unlikely to do so-she objected to waiting for her partner to buy a newer, more powerful switch.

“Do you have a 4K TV? Does he care about 4K graphics?” I asked. “We do,” she replied, “he doesn’t.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/nintendos-oled-switch-is-the-right-move-just-not-for-you/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos