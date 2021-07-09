Do you think you have completely recovered from COVID?Your Fitbit may say it differently, Scripps Research scientists report





According to a La Jolla-based Scripps Research study, if you’re infected with COVID-19 and wondering why you don’t feel like you’re old after a few months, the answer is wrapped around your wrist. There is a possibility.

Scripps scientists have screened data on wearable devices to understand how COVID-19 infection affects heart rate, sleep, and activity levels. They found that it usually takes a couple of months for these measures to return to pre-COVID levels. But for some, these changes have been going on for much longer, and researchers are just beginning to understand why.

The findings, published on July 7 in the scientific journal JAMA Network Open, show that the path to recovery is longer and more difficult for COVID-19 than for other respiratory infections. Researchers are renewed by authorities to monitor wearable gadgets to encourage people to be tested and seek medical care to monitor for obvious signs that someone is ill. It has a variety of uses, including helping to detect outbreaks.

Jennifer Ladin, an epidemiologist and research leader at Scripps Research, said no one has actually done this so far. It undoubtedly provides objective evidence that these devices can measure what people are experiencing.

This is the latest example of a researcher mining this ever-growing treasure trove of data. One in five Americans owns a wearable device such as the Fitbit or Apple Watch. Gadgets monitor the heartbeat, the speed of foot movements, and the frequency of throwing and spinning at night.

According to Ladin, if we can actually characterize each person’s normal condition, we can identify these more subtle changes that may indicate that we have a viral illness.

She gives her heart rate as an example. According to the American Heart Association, the resting heart rate of a healthy adult can change from 60 to 100 beats per minute, but no one changes so dramatically. For example, a small jump from 60 to 75 can be an early indicator that something is wrong.

Detecting these subtle signs is the goal of Scripps’ ongoing DETECT study (digital engagement and follow-up for early management and treatment). Participants will download the MyDataHelps app on the App Store or Google Play to share their data. Names and other personally identifiable information are removed before researchers view the data.

Between March and January 2020, more than 37,000 people registered for the survey. Of these, 875 participants with respiratory infections were tested for COVID-19 and 234 were positive.

The Radins team found that patients with COVID-19 tended to sleep longer and be less active than other respiratory infection study participants. Their heart rates were also different, falling below pre-infection levels about a week after the onset of symptoms and then spiked.

According to Ladin, the heart rate pattern is surprising, suggesting that the disease affects parts of the nervous system that control pulse and other physical functions that we don’t consciously think about. I am.

She said it was still a hypothesis. I’m not sure exactly why this is happening. I want to understand it better.

It took about 2-3 months for most people’s data to return to pre-infection levels. However, in about 14% of cases, heart rate remained higher than normal for more than 4 months. Researchers have found that these volunteers tend to show worse symptoms in the early stages of the illness, such as body pain and dyspnea.

That may mean that a bad first attack of the disease increases the risk of long-term COVID. This is poorly understood and can be difficult for some people to think clearly for chest pain, shortness of breath, and months.

Going forward, the research team plans to use wearable device data to understand how people respond to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Researchers are also planning a study in San Diego to see if wearable device data can predict changes in the number of COVID and flu-like infections reported by the county. They enroll 7,000 to 10,000 participants and want their data to predict outbreaks and show whether current public health strategies are working.

DETECT research is ongoing. For more information, please visit detectstudy.org.

