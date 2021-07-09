Latest Venture Capital Corporate Partner with Tampa Bay Innovation Center, Florida





St. Pete’s Tampa Bay Innovation Center New Incubator Headquarters

Cooperation focuses on fostering transaction flows as early-stage ventures grow and bring products to market.

ST. Petersburg, Florida, USA, July 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com/-High-tech incubator and accelerator Tampa Bay Innovation Center (TBIC) is the latest partner in its mission to support and grow the region’s high-tech ecosystem. Was announced. Tampa Bay Ventures, a newly established venture capital fund for early-stage technology startups based in Tampa Bay, has added support for the TBIC program.

“The Tampa Bay Innovation Center provides an ideal starting point for local entrepreneurs to specialize in concepts. The center’s team provides the founders with both guidance and operational structure. Often the most difficult factor in building a company. We at Tampa Bay. Ventures share TBIC’s vision of making the Tampa Bay region one of the best places in the world to set up technology companies. We are excited to support their work in the ecosystem, “said Andrea Scalabrese, general partner of Tampa Bay Ventures.

TBIC welcomes TampaBay Ventures as a strategic partner. Tonya Elmore, President and CEO of TBIC, both organizations focus on the growth and development of scalable ventures launched in our region. According to the Institute for International Business Communication, the survival rate of the incubator business is 87%, and 84% continue to do business in the local area.

The Tampa Bay Innovation Center has a successful track record of working with early-stage technology founders to accelerate entrepreneurial growth. For over 18 years, TBIC has built innovative products, launched new ventures and assisted founders in the growing technical workforce of the region, with a mission to act as the center of innovation in Tampa Bay. By doing so, we are accelerating our success as an entrepreneur. TBIC, a finalist at the Powderkegs 2020 National Tech Culture Awards, has been recognized as one of the finest cultures of technology in the community beyond Silicon Valley.

About the Tampa Bay Innovation Center: The Tampa Bay Innovation Center provides new sources of technology and manufacturing by helping entrepreneurs succeed, fostering the creation of high-tech jobs, and fostering early-stage ventures to grow and bring their products to market. Develop capabilities. The Innovation Center offers innovator / entrepreneur-tailored programs for business intelligence, planning, business formation, strategy execution, and technology migration.

Pinellas County and TBIC have partnered to undertake the construction of a state-of-the-art innovation center. The new facility will be located in the St. Petersburg District, University of South Florida, St. Petersburg, Johns Hopkins Research All Children’s Hospital, SRI International, and Poynter Institute. The 45,000-square-foot building will be the first building in Pinellas County to be purposefully constructed with a focus on entrepreneurs and technology start-ups, providing resources to start-ups, including rentable space. This was made possible by the investment and partnership of the US Department of Economic Development, Pinellas County, and the city of St. Petersburg.

The Innovation Center supports projects and raises funds to create new programs and services for entrepreneurs at the center. The building is expected to be completed in mid 2023. Contact Tonya Elmore ((727) 547-7340 or [email protected]) for more information on sponsorship opportunities, naming rights, or leases.

Follow Tampa Bay Innovation Center on Twitter, www.twitter.com/tbinnovates, LinkedIn, https: //www.linkedin.com/company/tampa-bay-innovation-center, Instagram, https: //www.instagram.com/ please. tbinnovates / and Facebook www.facebook.com/tbinnovationcenter.

