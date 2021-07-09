Ultimate trailer unveils HD updates and new features





Sonic Colors: With Ultimate coming to PlayStation 4 in September, graphics will be updated, controls will be improved, and gameplay such as the new Rival Rush mode will be further upgraded. The latest trailer spotlights these new features in more detail.

Players are looking forward to the next new feature of PS4. All of these get a short turn to get attention in the trailer.

HD Visual Improvements: 60FPS Improved Lighting Graphics Improvements 4K Resolution Face-to-face with the new Mobile Rival Rush Metal Sonic. Win and unlock rewards. Head to the Park Tokens and Customize Store and use them to unlock Sonic’s unique boosts, auras, shoes and gloves. Jade Ghost Transform Sonic, flying around and passing through solid objects to reach hidden areas. Customizeable controls Customize your controls to find a layout that suits your playstyle. Tail Save Find the tail save and put it back safely if you need help. 100 Count Rings Collect 100 Count Rings to gain temporary invincibility and increase your score each time. level.Music Completely remixed the soundtrack to set the pace while ending Dr. Eggman’s evil plans.

The title will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on September 7th. Pre-ordering a game at a retail store will provide you with a Baby Sonic keychain, while digital pre-ordering will instead provide you with a dedicated player icon and a set of Sonic Movie Boost. In addition to the standard version, Digital Deluxe Edition offers 4-day early access to the game, a dedicated player icon, Ultimate Music Pack, and Ultimate Cosmetic Pack.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is part of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog 30th anniversary. Announced during Sonic Central’s live stream, the game is one of three new titles under development. There is also a new 3D Sonic game coming in 2022. It is rumored to be titled Sonic Ranger. Meanwhile, the Sonic Origins compilation will feature unemulated versions of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in the future.

