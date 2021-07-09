Fallout 76 Steel Reign is now available.This is what to expect





Free updates are packed with goodies.

Fallout 76 Steel Reign is now available. This is the latest free content update for RPGs and continues the storyline established by SteelDawn. As always, Bethesda ANZ Community Manager Jonny LoneVaultWanderer Roses has created a handy video detailing all the features of the extension.

LoneVaultWanderer does a great job on his own, but helped Bethesda ANZ break down new content.

Continuous story

Steel Dawn not only brought the Brotherhood of Steel to Appalachia, but also brought a new, tense storyline. Simply put, the character can choose to assist or interfere with Brotherhood using either of the two main contacts, Knightsin or Paladin Ramani.

In summary, Ramani aims to lead her own unique faction of Brotherhood, while Singh is more traditionalist and aims to connect the Appalachian group with the greater power of the country.

Your choice wasn’t that much at the end of SteelDawnitself (Damn, Rahmani!), But it will certainly have greater consequences within SteelReign. And don’t forget those nasty super mutants … or, for that matter, the disappearing citizens.

Legendary craft and power armor

Steel Dawn brings Legendary Power Armor as well as Legendary Crafting options.

First, Legendary Craft gives you the option to create a 1-3 star item with attributes ranging from increased damage based on pocket caps to replenishing action points with each kill. In addition, legendary items you already have can be rerolled for new attributes.

Bethesda has also been added to the Legendary Power Armor due to the high demand of the community. The attributes reflect what you’ll find in the new Legendary craft items. Of course, the more power stars, the greater the benefits.

New reward

Of course, new quests mean new rewards.

Probably the biggest ticket item is the new Hellcat Power Armor shown below. You can even show off your new suit with the new Power Armor Display available from the new Season 5 Scoreboard named “KD Inkwell Escape from the 42nd Century”.

If the power armor isn’t yours (and realizes it’s very unlikely), add a new face breaker power fist, and other items including Brotherhood Shivby, cryogenic beds, and mercenary outfits. There is also an opportunity to win.

New (and old) places to explore

Public testing has also shown that Steel Reign is complete with new areas to explore. They include AMS HQ, West Tek, Uncanny Caverns and more.

Fallout 76 is currently available for Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, PS4 and PS5. Available on PC and Xbox through the Xbox Game Pass subscription program.

