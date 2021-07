This private Florida community is UrbanTech’s testbed.

The planned community in Florida is the site of a project to study motion analysis to better understand transportation and other forms of mobility.

Lake Nona, a 17-square-mile private community near Orlando, Florida, is a smart city technology deployment site for Hitachi America to collect mobility data and initiate more thorough planning and transportation strategy proposals.

The goal is to prevent future traffic congestion that could adversely affect the experience of Lake Nona for residents and visitors, said Deputy Innovation Officer for Tabistock Development, the company behind the Lake Nona community. Said the president, Juan Santos.

Analysis of transportation data helps the community establish goals and strategies related to the use of multimodal transportation, self-driving cars, and even drones, officials say.

The project aims to give a better understanding of the flow of people and goods in the Lake Nona environment, giving us a complete picture of mobility, Santos said.

A mix of commercial, retail and residential, all contained within a private development envelope about four miles from Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona was a leader in the use of urban technology. The community is equipped with 5G communications infrastructure, a network of sensors, and even a fleet of self-driving cars. Hitachi has access to data on parking lots, traffic lights, AV movements, and mobile phone movements owned by residents.

Dean Bushey, Hitachi’s Vice President of Global Social Innovation Business, is a private community and can take advantage of all of this.

Basically, he added that he was capturing as much data as possible in preparation for answering some fictitious questions.

By analyzing and optimizing the data, authorities want to delve into some of the causes of traffic congestion and approaches to mitigate them. What the data reveals is not yet completely clear. Authorities are now beginning to format and analyze it to see what insights can be learned from large batches of transportation-related data.

Santos said he was waiting to see what the data showed before setting a particular goal.

Lake Nona is often seen as a test site for full-scale urban innovation, welcoming partnerships with private technology providers. Santos recently spoke at the 2021 Hitachi Social Innovation Forum, where companies wanting to test technology and concepts come to Lake Nona to put their technology and ideas in front of thousands of people for real live interaction. Said you can get.

We can take ideas and incorporate them into people’s lives in a real environment, he added.

According to Bushy, the goal of Lake Nona is their words and I like it. It’s about moving smoothly within and around the community.

Skip Descant writes about smart cities, the Internet of Things, transportation and other areas. He has spent more than 12 years reporting on the Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and California dailys. He lives in downtown Sacramento.

