Beats Studio Buds Review-SoundGuys





Since Apple purchased Beats in 2014, Beats headphone and earphone iterations have been more closely linked to Apple’s ecosystem. It all changes with Beats Studio Buds. It throws away the Apple H1 and W1 chips for a more universal experience on both Apple and Android devices.

Without tight integration with the Apple ecosystem, is Beats Studio Buds enough to stand out from the crowded market of true wireless earphones?

Who should buy Beats Studio Buds? Android smartphone owners can finally enjoy the Beats brand with a product that integrates well with mobile phones. Workout enthusiasts appreciate the lightweight, portable case, IPX4 waterproof buds, active noise canceling (ANC) and transparent mode. Students can take this set of earphones with them wherever they go. They occupy a very small space, can be charged quickly, and are cheaper than the AirPods or AirPods Pro.

What is it like to use Beats Studio Buds?

As stated on the Beats Studio Buds package, good sound starts with a good fit. Beats offers three sizes of silicone eartips, so most people should be able to tightly seal. The earphones are featherweight 5g and do not stick out of your ears, so you can wear them comfortably without worrying about them falling off even during intense training.

Details: What makes a great set of in-years?

Control the music playback with the clickable buttons on either earphone. There is no way to control the volume from the earphones, but it is much more reliable than the touch controls found on other true wireless earphones. Studio Buds also doesn’t have automatic ear detection, so removing one or both earpieces will continue to play the media. However, you can switch between ANC mode and transparent mode from your earphones, iOS Settings app, or Android Beats app. In transparent mode, you can hear the surrounding sounds as if you weren’t wearing earphones at all.

Apple continues to move back and forth between the USB-C and Lightning connectors on various products. These earphones are intended for a wide range of users outside the Apple ecosystem, so the case will be charged via USB-C. Unlike modern AirPods models, the case doesn’t support wireless charging.

How does Beats Studio Buds work on Android?

Apple doesn’t shy away from Android with Beats Studio Buds. The company even includes a good marketing Android phone for Beats Studio Buds.

The Beats app allows you to switch listening modes, customize onboard earphone controls, and rename your earphones. If you’re having trouble connecting your headphones to your device, the app can be very helpful. However, Beats apps are rarely offered after their initial setup phase. In most cases, it’s like setting and forgetting.

How do I pair Studio Buds with my Android phone?

When you press the pairing button on the case, you’ll see a pop-up notification on your nearby Android device, much like your AirPods and Beats pair with your Apple device. Once connected, you can click Beats Studio Buds in your Bluetooth settings to view battery information, find your headphones, or open the Beats app.

How does Beats Studio Buds work on Apple devices?

Without the H1 or W1 chip, the headset can be easily paired with almost any Apple device. Once Bluetooth is turned on in your device, place Beats nearby and open the case to see the pairing card pop up.

Read more: What are the benefits of Apple’s W1 chip?

There is no Beats app for iOS, so all device switching is done within the iOS Settings app and its Bluetooth menu. Click the “i” next to the earphone name to see several options. Here you can switch the noise canceling mode, customize the button controls on your earphones, and rename your earphones.

Without the H1 chip, you won’t be able to perform smart iCloud pairing between Apple devices, and you won’t be able to seamlessly switch from phone to computer. There are also no sensors that support spatial audio head tracking when watching movies or TV shows. Even if you don’t have an H1 chip, you can say “Hey Siri” when paired with an Apple device.

Is Beats Studio Buds still connected?

Earphones maintain a reliable connection with your Android or iOS device. Bluetooth 5.2 is available with support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. AAC is optimized for Apple devices, so you may want to turn it off in the developer settings for your Android device. Beats Studio Buds does not support high quality Bluetooth codecs such as aptX and LDAC.

How well does Beats Studio Buds cancel noise?

Noise cancellation in Beats Studio Buds is mediocre at best. The included eartips passively block high frequency sounds, but even with ANC turned on, the earphones still struggle to attenuate ambient noise.

Most of the ambient sounds you encounter (airplane engines, transportation, air conditioners, etc.) occur below 1000Hz. When using ANC with Beats Studio Buds, these noises sound about 25% quieter. That may seem important, but it’s well below the best on the market.

See more: Best noise to cancel true wireless earphones

Beats Studio Buds passively and actively blocks much more noise than earphones like AirPods (not exactly saying much). This will prevent hearing masking and will ensure that your music sounds good in most environments. It also helps protect your ears by providing good passive and active noise canceling, which makes it less likely that users will turn up their earphones in a noisy environment.

What does Beats Studio Buds sound like?

These are not old bass heavy beats. Beats Studio Buds features a consumer-friendly frequency response that closely follows the curves of our home. Most people want to enjoy how their music sounds in any genre of music.

Earphones have a significant drop in mid-range frequencies, making the low and treble frequencies larger. However, earphones do not suffer from the same auditory masking issues as old beats with extremely boosted bass frequencies that mask other parts of the music.

Low, medium, high

The fundamental frequency of most vocals is between 100Hz and 400Hz, with Beats Studio Buds having 5-10dB attenuation. Vocals on tracks such as Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u sound significantly quieter than most studio headphones.

Beats Studio Buds are great for playing high frequency sounds accurately. The September cymbals by Earth, Wind & Fire are well defined and easy to hear in the mix. Beats Studio Buds doesn’t have a custom EQ feature, so I’m pretty annoyed by how it sounds right out of the box.

How long does the battery last?

According to Beats, earphones last 5 hours when active noise cancellation is on and 8 hours when active noise cancellation is off. In a 75 dB (SPL) continuous playback test with ANC turned on, the right earphone lasted 4 hours and 24 minutes, and the left earphone lasted 4 hours and 41 minutes. It’s slightly below the average for true wireless earphones, but it’s in the same stadium as other true wireless earphones from Apple and Beats.

The charging case provides the earphones with two more full charges, and FastFuel provides just five minutes of charging to 60 minutes of playback.

How good is Beats Studio Buds for calling?

Beats Studio Buds dual beamforming mics provide the right mic quality. I haven’t reported any issues with Studio Buds not hearing me during a call while walking down a busy street.

Listen to the Beats Studio Buds mic demo below and let us know what you think.

https://www.soundguys.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Beats-Studio-Buds-mic-test.m4a Loading Votes Need to buy Beats Studio Buds?

Beats Studio Buds is a competitive entry into the true wireless earphone market for $ 149. As prices go down with future sales and discounts, Studio Buds will definitely move to the top of many potential buyer lists.

There are so many of these earphones that you like, so you don’t have to worry about the regrets of the buyer. Excellent sound, sweat resistance and active noise cancellation packed in a small and comfortable package are rare in the true wireless earphone category for less than $ 200.

Still, for both Apple and Android users, these earphones have significant drawbacks. Beats Studio Buds eventually sits on the fence between the two operating systems and is compatible with both, but it’s not really good on either platform.

If the price and Beats brand fit your life, buy Studio Buds. They aren’t the best true wireless earphones in the world, but they are the best value earphones with either the Beats or Apple logos.

What is the alternative to Beats Studio Buds?

If you’re deep in the Apple ecosystem and have extravagant money, you should consider the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro includes a wireless charging case and great-sounding earphones with ANC better than Beats Studio Buds. It also gives you more features and better integration into your Apple device. AirPods Pros are much cheaper than the original $ 250 retail price, often for less than $ 200.

See: Best True Wireless Earphones Under $ 100

Android users (especially those using Samsung phones) should check out the Galaxy Buds Plus. Earphones last about 12 hours on a single charge and can be purchased for less than $ 100.

If Alexa is selected as the virtual assistant, Echo Buds (2nd generation) is also worth a look. Amazon integration via the Alexa app gives you a lot of control over your earphones and all your smart home devices.

