The new Pixel 6 leak claims full specs and 5 years of software updates





A new spec leak for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has arrived. It claims to be a complete spec sheet for the next two devices, leaving nothing in the imagination. If the full specifications of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are accurate, Google will have an exciting set of devices.

The leak was due to John Prosser of FrontPage Tech, which previously leaked Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro images with Google’s upcoming Pixel Smartwatch. That said, these are just rumors, so get the information with a grain of salt. And nothing has been officially confirmed by Google yet.

The full specs of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro suggest a major camera upgrade

For years, in fact, Google has been using essentially the same camera for all generations of Pixel smartphones. 12MP sensor for main rear camera. This time it is rumored that both phones are getting a big upgrade here.

According to the leak, Google plans to use a 50MP camera on both devices. It will be a wide-angle lens. Both are equipped with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens for clearing panoramic photos.

On the other hand, Pro’s third camera will be a 48MP telephoto lens. If this is true, they should take pretty good pictures, given how good Google’s camera software is for Pixel devices.

The front camera is slightly different. The Pixel 6 has an 8MP front camera and the Pixel 6 Pro hits a 12MP sensor.

Both phones use Google’s in-house processor

Although not necessarily a complete exposure as previously rumored, the leak also suggests that both phones use Google’s in-house processor. These would be the first phones to do so.

Regarding the screen, it is said that there is a 6.4 inch AMOLED display for Pixel 6 and a 6.7 inch plastic OLED display for Pixel 6 Pro.

Both have different RAM and storage options, and slightly different batteries. As for the battery, Google may use a small capacity battery of 4,614mAh for the Pixel 6. The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a 5,000mAh battery.

For storage, both phones have 128GB and 256GB options, while the Pixel 6 Pro has an additional 512GB option. Both have different RAM. 8GB is available on the Pixel 6, but if you choose the Pixel 6 Pro it will be 12GB.

Finally, Prosser states that Google is considering a “at least” five-year software update for each device. Again, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, so take things with a grain of salt. But Google’s new phones are becoming more interesting if these are correct.

