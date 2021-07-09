Alliance Texas Mobility Innovation Zone Partners with Texas A & M Transportation Institute »Dallas Innovates





From flying cars to self-driving trucks to drone delivery, the future of mobility has the potential to change our lives. But first a lot of research and development is needed, which is happening a lot in the Alliance Texas Mobility Innovation Zone “MIZ” in North Fort Worth. All that MIZ lacked was the additional Aggie know-how, which has now arrived. Dallas-based real estate company Hillwood has announced a research partnership between MIZ and the Texas A & M Transportation Institute (TTI).

The partnership with TTI is a natural combination for the next stage of research and development at MIZ, and we look forward to where the partnership will take us to change the mobility environment of our regions and countries. In the statement, Hillwood’s innovation. With unparalleled expertise in the field, TTI not only sets the standard for emerging mobility technologies, but also ensures results backed by the research needed to make significant progress.

In its new role, TTI will conduct research, manage strategic initiatives and act as a think tank for new mobility opportunities at Alliance Texas.

Unique test site

Hillwood believes MIZ offers something not found anywhere else in the United States. It is a vast testing ground that provides partner organizations with the scale, infrastructure, and environment for commercialization of new aerial and ground movement technologies.

Greg Winfree, TTI’s agency director, couldn’t agree anymore. The location and capabilities provided by MIZ provide an unparalleled sandbox for the research and development of technologies that move business, products and people forward, “he said in a statement.

Winfree said the research partnership will strengthen TTI’s commitment to testing and scaling innovations that affect our lives.

TTI packs R & D punches

TTI is America’s largest higher education transportation research institute. Its expertise extends to engineering, planning, economics, policy, public involvement, landscaping, environmental science, data science, social science and more.

All of this comes to MIZ, so it should be easy to help the package deliver itself, right?

The new partnership will increase Texas A & M’s presence in Tarrant County and expand TTI’s Arlington office and Fort Worth’s Texas A & M Law School.

A staggering number is driving mobility research and development

Think tanks and R & D are more than pure research. The real purpose is to commercialize these science fiction ideas by testing and scaling them into everyday reality.

With 20 billion miles of unused truck capacity each year, autonomous trucks have the potential to revolutionize the $ 1.6 trillion US freight market.

The eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) passenger market is projected to grow to $ 17.7 billion by 2040.

So it’s no wonder that logistics startup funding has increased by 76% annually since 2014.

Addressing commercialization challenges

Kinne said the MIZ-TTI partnership will address the challenges of commercializing emerging technologies in a variety of ways. [and] How to inform and advise policy makers, NPOs, public and private sectors on how to regulate and use it. “

The partnership also states, “Everyone works together to improve supply chains, efficiencies, quality of life, and better use of public funds in transportation systems by working with other companies that apply mobility innovation. Can you do it? “

For example, Kinne says MIZ is coordinating with NASA and FAA as it focuses on the final adoption and commercialization of eVTOL passenger taxi services.

Technology pioneer currently working at MIZ

Other tech pioneers are already deeply involved in the Alliance Texas project while TTI unpacks the bag. In February, Fort Worth-based Beltextron launched its autonomous pod transport business, demonstrating the first point-to-point unmanned aerial vehicle system package delivery in northern Texas (above).

Autonomous truck startup TuSimple is also active in Alliance Texas, offering autonomous truck operations that run throughout the Texas Triangle Freight Corridor.

Other announced partners currently operating at MIZ include Kodiak, ITS ConGlobal, BNSF, Phantom, Gatik, Deloitte, and Embark.

Then there is shhhhhhh! Some MIZ projects of the company are obscured by NDA secrets. Kinne says it helps address “the entire mobility pipeline from first mile, last mile, middle mile, logistics and inland port operations.” I hope to be able to report on them in the future.

The biggest surprise: it’s all coming fast

We asked Kinne what surprises people most about mobility innovation. His answer is the speed and scale of what is going on in something like an autonomous long-haul truck.

“We often see significant advances in first-mile and last-mile technology and infrastructure in and around the port, as well as advances in unmanned aerial vehicle systems in package delivery,” he said.

Texas will be one of the first to see a major change.

“We can see the improvement of auxiliary and tangential infrastructure in energy and electrification, the deployment of next-generation data and wireless communications such as broadband, and the capacity and utilization of long-distance networks,” said Kinne.

“The next iteration of 5G is also common. Our private or public wireless communication networks will be even more robust. Given that, the demand for local data centers is also increasing. Overall, this makes it even more robust. It enhances the efficiency, reliability, and resilience built into the supply chain and benefits customers at all levels. “

Private capital is leading

It costs money to promote all of this. Kinne says there is so much flow now that it is accelerating the rate of change.

“Currently, private capital is leading the development and progress of new mobility and automation technologies at very fast levels, which is unmatched,” he said. “Individual investors are driving the adoption of new technologies very quickly.”

Kinne states that MIZ is uniquely positioned as a “dotank” that enables businesses to commercialize advanced logistics solutions in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Alliance Texas multimodal platform

AllianceTexas is a 27,000 acre industrial, versatile and residential development. Its aviation and ground logistics assets include the best intermodal hubs, the urban airspace of Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and interoperability between supply chain nodes, enabling all efforts from first mile to last mile.

In addition, AllianceTexas states that it is home to more than 525 companies that have built more than 50 million square feet and created more than 62,000 jobs.

Why North Texas is an innovation leader

“In North Texas, the existing infrastructure is very unique, and businesses in the region, especially AllianceTexas, are unmatched in their willingness and cooperation to improve resilience and credibility,” said Kinne. .. North Texas has long been a major market for truck freight and boasts a deep aerospace workforce. “

“There is no perfect place for innovators to move from R & D to testing and commercialization. We believe MIZ is the perfect environment to leap into these new technologies.”

Now that the Texas A & M Transportation Institute has filed a proceeding, more actions and the latest news may soon pop out of it.

