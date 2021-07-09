Senator touring electric vehicle facilities and commenting on cultural changes – BizWest





From one of the historic homes of high-tech innovation in Loveland Colorado, Senator John Hickenlooper of D-Colorado talked about the impact of innovation on changes in the country’s culture.

Hickenlooper visited Loveland on Thursday. Specifically, I visited Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) on the Forge Campus, the former facility of Hewlett-Packard, which is the first location on Labrand HP outside California.

If you were trying to see some of the great innovators [you see here] One of the greatest innovators ever [Hewlett-Packard] And now one of the new great innovators [Lightning.] It makes you feel that karma is still working, he said.

Lightning CEO Tim Reeser has toured Hickenlooper and reporters, cities, counties, and industry insiders with Lightning, an electronic car maker recently released on the New York Stock Exchange.

Trained geologist Hickenlooper seemed to be working in full detail as Rieser explained how to convert a traditional petrol car into an electrically driven drain. From Hickenloopers’ question about the color coding used to define high-voltage wiring to how to manufacture steel parts in-house rather than provide them to third-party vendors, the details didn’t seem too small. The Senator created the parts in a welding and manufacturing lab.

It’s not surprising that Colorado is the largest producer of electronic vehicles. He said he was talking about a 50% drop in battery prices in a year. He seems to be impressed by the fact that Lieser repeatedly mentioned when a traditional gas-powered vehicle could earn 13 miles per gallon, equivalent to 66 mpg, which is five times more efficient when converted. ..

He drove one of the delivery trucks converted to Lightnings and boarded an electric shuttle bus. He talked about acceleration and performance.

Lightning has created a niche for itself very wisely. Ford intends to build a pickup truck, but not a heavy truck, he said.

Lieser pointed out that the company is located in Building A of the Forge Complex and is currently remodeling Building B as well, saying it will produce 500 vehicles this year and order 3,000 vehicles next year. According to literature distributed at the event, it is the largest commercial zero-emission fleet manufacturing facility in the United States, with more than 20,000 vehicles planned to be produced by 2025.

We in the Senate were agnostics. We do not prioritize one company over another. We don’t even support our condition. [When] We allocate these spending, which should be the best for most people. It should be of the highest quality at the lowest cost.

Lightninge Motors CEO Tim Reeser tells Senator John Hicklenlooper how the delivery truck was modified. Hickenlooper later drove the vehicle in a test. Ken Amundson / BizWest

He seemed happy with the role that electric delivery vehicles play in the fight against climate change.

We did not always deal with the fate and darkness of the climate. This is good news. Not only are you getting more efficient, but the prices are going down. They are falling like stones. At the same time, he was working on climate change.

Fleet is a way to accelerate the transition to a new world where everything is electric. We must recognize that climate change is a reality. He said we needed to join the fleet immediately. It helps consumers become more accustomed to the technology when they see it around them.

Lightning eMotors has its own wire harness shop, and some manufacturers have the ability to offer it to third parties. Lightning vehicles are so customized that it’s easier to do the work in-house, Rieser said. Ken Amundson / BizWest

Creating a place where electric vehicles can run at competitive costs in this way was in the process of changing our culture.

