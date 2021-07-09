The best 240Hz gaming monitor for serious gamers





Speed ​​is important when it comes to competitive games. The time it takes to align the cursor can make the difference between playing and missing. Therefore, if you feel that your current settings are not reaching the required speed, you need to get a faster monitor.

240Hz monitors are as fast as possible, allowing gaming computers to render frame rates up to 240 frames per second (assuming a graphics card can produce such a high output) and providing very fast image sharpness. Offers. In addition, 240Hz monitors typically include special features such as G-Sync and FreeSync. This allows you to match the refresh rate of your video display to the frame rate of your output device, further speeding up your connection.

This means that if you have a high-end graphics card, you need a 240Hz monitor to get the most out of its power.

Here are eight of our favorites.

1. Alienware 252 40Hz Gaming Monitor

Ricky Bobby’s proud monitor, the Alienware 25 240Hz Gaming Monitor, is all about speed and can’t take the last step. With a 240Hz output and a 1ms response time, you don’t have to worry about disconnects between the input and the monitor. NVIDIA G-Sync also helps to further improve 240 output by ensuring that there is no screen tearing or input delay. HD resolutions and 24.5 inch screens may not be comparable to some large 4K monitors, but the Alienware 25 definitely outperforms in terms of performance.

Alienware 252 40Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: Alienware 252 40Hz Gaming Monitor $ 399.99

2. Samsung Odyssey G72 40Hz Gaming Monitor

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 is a 240Hz curved game monitor with HDR and QLED display. The result is a very impressive and very rugged monitor, but with an expensive price tag to launch. However, the 1ms fast response allows you to take full advantage of the 240Hz capacity to avoid lag with the game. In addition, the G7 includes G-Sync and FreeSync to match every frame with your graphics card for the best experience.

The story continues

Samsung Odyssey G72 40Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: Samsung Odyssey G72 40Hz Gaming Monitor $ 717.46

3. LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 240Hz Gaming Monitor

The LGs UltraGear 240Hz Gaming Monitor is an overwhelming choice for maximum value. For less than $ 300, it’s about as cheap as you’ll find while getting all the features you need on a 240Hz monitor, including G-Sync, Full HD, and 1ms response time. In addition, the 27-inch has plenty of screen area to play the game, and the monitor also has an adjustable stand with tilt, height, and even pivoting.

LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: LG UltraGear 27GN750-B 240Hz Gaming Monitor $ 362.54

4. ASUS TUF 280Hz Gaming Monitor

If you have a little more money from the gate to spend on a 240Hz monitor, why stop there? The ASUS Tuf 280Hz monitor can be pushed up to 280Hz by overclocking the monitor, maximizing the speed of your graphics card and actually pushing the frame rate. The ability to run either FreeSync or G-Sync helps reduce screen tearing even further. The 1080p IPS panel also provides a vibrant Full HD display.

ASUS TUF 280Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: ASUS TUF 280Hz Gaming Monitor $ 379.99

5. ViewSonic ELITE 240Hz Gaming Monitor

The ViewSonics ELITE 240Hz gaming monitor is ideal if your monitor requires many features other than a high refresh rate. ELITE includes a customizable set of LED back panels, allowing your monitor to match existing RBG kits already in your gaming PC setup. In addition, the borderless design allows the monitor to take full advantage of the 27-inch display. Finally, with fully adjustable settings including the included mouse bungee, sight shield, headphone hook, and vertical options, ELITE is worth considering.

ViewSonic ELITE 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: ViewSonic ELITE 240Hz Gaming Monitor $ 499.99

6. Acer Predator XB32 40Hz Gaming Monitor

If you want to spend a little more on your monitor, the Acers Predator XB32 40Hz Gaming Monitor is a great mid-level purchase. The XB3 has no compromises in performance, color, or speed, thanks to its 24.5-inch zero-frame design. In addition, the lightning chin bar built into the monitor can activate the RBG LightSense app. You can apply different settings to customize your monitor to your personal taste. In addition, you can overclock your display up to 280Hz.

Acer Predator XB32 40Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: Acer Predator XB32 40Hz Gaming Monitor $ 399.99

7. Lenovo LEGION Y25-25 240Hz Gaming Monitor

If you’re a competitive gamer in training, or want to make sure you don’t miss a second in a Fortnite match, the Lenovo LEGION Y25-25 240Hz Gaming Monitor was designed from scratch with esports in mind. The Y25-25 features a 240Hz in-plane switching panel on a 24.5 inch screen customized for esports to ensure you get the best. As a result, the monitor effectively eliminates screen tearing, stutters, ghosts, and other annoying issues that can keep you away from the highest levels of competition.

Lenovo LEGION Y25-25 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: Lenovo LEGION Y25-25 240Hz Gaming Monitor $ 319.13

8. BenQ ZOWIE 240Hz Gaming Monitor

What stands out from BenQ’s 240Hz gaming monitor is the fairly striking side panel that helps enhance privacy when using the monitor in a highly competitive environment. In addition, the monitor includes S-Switch devices that allow you to set up specific display settings and switch between them quickly. In addition, DyAc + technology helps you fine-tune the intense action in the game to better locate the crosshairs and align your shots more effectively.

BenQ ZOWIE 240Hz Gaming Monitor

Purchase: BenQ ZOWIE 240Hz Gaming Monitor $ 499.00

