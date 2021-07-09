Attorney General Brunovich joins antitrust proceedings against Google for breach in App Store





A bipartisan state coalition states that Google maintains its App Store monopoly illegally.Unfairly defeat the competition

Phoenix-Today, Attorney General Mark Brnovich joins a bipartisan coalition of 37 Attorney Generals on Google about illegal, anti-competitive, and unfair business practices related to the Google Play Store and Google Billing for Android mobile devices. I filed an antitrust lawsuit against it. The state has accused Google of using its advantages to unfairly limit competition with the Google Play store, limit choices, and push up app prices to harm consumers.

I have always prioritized consumer privacy and made major tech companies accountable, said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Google not only curbs competition and innovation, but also spends more on Android users and app developers. Arizona and the coalition are fighting to protect consumers and ensure that everyone acts according to the rules.

The focus of the proceedings is on Google’s exclusive actions that effectively block the distribution channels of competing apps. Google requires app developers who serve apps through the Google Play Store to use Google Billing as an intermediary. This arrangement requires app consumers to pay Google up to a 30% fee for in-app purchases of digital content. This fee is much higher than what consumers would pay if they could choose from one of Google’s competitors instead. The proceedings allege that Google is working to stop or prevent competition in violation of federal and state antitrust laws.

When Google released the Android OS, it initially promised to maintain an open source platform. The proceedings allege that Google did not keep its promise. By promising to keep Android open, Google will adopt Android for manufacturers (Samsung, etc.) and operators (Verizon, etc.) and, more importantly, stop competing with the Google Play store at the time. I was tempted by. Google will then shut down the Android app distribution market associated with the Android ecosystem as much as possible, effectively trapping consumers and app developers in that ecosystem, and signing various contracts (especially) with manufacturers and operators. Eliminates effective competition by requiring and other constraints.

Arizona also claims that Google has misrepresented that it will keep Android open and has committed a violation of consumer protection laws by issuing a misleading warning to consumers-the app. Downloading directly has disastrous consequences for users and their devices, which also enhances and protects Google’s exclusive position.

The complaint was filed in the Federal District Court for the Northern District of California.

Arizona is part of the coalition’s executive committee. In the case of Arizona, the proceedings were filed by Chief of Attorney Bo Royceden, Deputy Secretary of Justice Michael Catlet, Chief of the Competition, Innovation and Privacy Unit Dana Vogel, Assistant Secretary of Justice Christopher Slute, and Assistant Legal Project Specialist Amber Daniels. Is being processed by

Attorney General Brnovich will join the case in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, and Montana. I am the Attorney General. Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia.

A copy of the complaint.

