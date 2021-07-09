Beats Studio Buds vs. AirPods Pro





Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds in June. This is a $ 149 noise-cancelling earphone that is stemless and smaller than the AirPods and AirPods Pro. There are some important differences between ‌AirPods Pro‌ and Beats Studio Buds, which are unique for different use cases, so I thought I’d compare them with the latest YouTube videos.

By design, the Beats Studio Buds are smaller and more compact than the AirPods Pro, but they’re similar in design because they have a silicon chip. In the future, the two sets of earphones could be even more similar in terms of overall look, as the Beats Studio Buds are actually the stemless design rumored to be in the next-generation AirPods Pro.

Like AirPods Pro, Beats Studio Buds has an active noise canceling feature with a transparent mode. The fit is always different from person to person, but we’ve found that the AirPods Pro fits better and is more comfortable with better seals. However, noise cancellation was about the same for Beats Studio Buds and AirPods Pro. There is almost no difference in sound quality.

Both come with a charging case that works the same, but the Beats Studio Buds case is more oval and slightly larger. Like the AirPods Pro case, the Studio Buds case has a long battery life and can be used for 15 to 24 hours, depending on how often you use the ANC.

There’s one big difference that distinguishes between Beats Studio Buds and AirPods Pro and explains the price difference. That is, there is no H1 chip. AirPods Pro is equipped with an H1 chip that enables convenient functions such as cross-device switching.

The H1 chip is responsible for many of the “magic” that makes AirPods and AirPods Pro work on Apple devices, and was also included in previous Beats headphones, but with Beats Studio Buds, Apple is more. I wanted a platform-independent experience.

Apple has designed Beats Studio Buds to appeal to both iPhone and Android users, rather than just targeting iPhone users like AirPods Pro. Beats Studio Buds users haven’t missed too many features, as Apple still has quick pairing and Hey Siri activation built in. However, it’s worth noting that Beats Studio Buds also lacks Spatial Audio support and ear detection.

Apple has been successful with its multi-platform approach. Beats Studio Buds is suitable for “iPhone” users. For Android users, earphones are the closest thing to an AirPods-like experience on an Android device. At $ 149, it’s cheaper than the AirPods Pro and has a feature set, so Beats Studio Buds are well worth the cost.

