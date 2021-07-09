These Maryland companies have funded TEDCO’s local technology initiatives





In July, TEDCO, a Maryland support agency that provides early-stage technical funding and support, awarded a series of funding awards to rural-focused start-ups. Nine ventures have been funded through the Rural Business Innovation Initiative (RBII) and the Agriculture and Rural Rebuild (ARR) Challenge.

Let’s see who got the support.

Rural Business Innovation Initiative

The two companies focused on kitchen innovation received a $ 25,000 pre-seed investment from TEDCO through the Rural Business Innovation Initiative.

“The RBII program has helped bring companies to commercialization through mentorship and financial support,” said Jack Chammel, assistant director of TEDCO’s regional and urban business innovation initiatives, in a statement.the company

Sparks-based CideKic was one of the most popular companies. We are trying to modernize kitchens in rural areas with image-based user dashboards that allow chefs to manage kitchen workflows both onsite and remotely.

Eldersburg-based Counter-Intuitive Cooking, Inc. (CICI) ,. I also received an investment. The company has created a smart kitchen appliance called Sue Chef that combines a freezer and oven with technologies such as robotics and AI to prepare meals. In an interview with Technical.lyealier this year, co-founder Max Wieder explained that the appliance is not trying to replace the oven. I was trying to augment it. I was trying to help you save your time.

ARR Challenge

TEDCO received funding through the state’s RELIEF law earlier this year, providing up to $ 200,000 in grants to early-stage ventures and technicians to support economic recovery, encouraging collaboration with research institutes and industry. I will. This initiative, called the Agricultural and Rural Reconstruction Challenge, included a public offering.

This week, TEDCO announced seven winners.

KakaoTalk Mountain Growers, a Keemer-based plant grower, has partnered with Gaithersburg-based startup Jump Lights, a provider of horticultural LED lighting. Void-based boutique flower farms are developing aquaponics that use fish excrement in a closed-loop system of the water cycle to grow high-value cut flowers all year round. Croppers Farm, a Hebron-based farm, focuses on the conversion of poultry houses. For farmers and producers to increase their productivity. Bel Air-based aquaculture company Mark Street Aquafarms, LLC will use this money to work with northeastern Maryland to set up a shrimp farm. Kick Robotics, a robotics company based in Bethesda, uses robots, advanced analytics and AI to reduce excess soil additives that seep into nearby waterways and leverage “connected”. Help farmers identify environmental impacts and reduce costs. Woodbine’s Eagle Eye Imaging uses drones to provide producers with remote sensing plant stress surveys. Working with Willard Agri-Service, the company hopes to use this money to create technology-driven workflows from drone reconnaissance to weed identification and geographic location to drone spot spraying. I am. Donte Kirby is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-

