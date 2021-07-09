Affordable flagship from top African phone brands





Two-color Tecno Camon 17 Pro.

Shenzhen-based phone maker Tecno has been Africa’s number one phone brand for many years with the release of affordable smartphones assembled on the continent with a focus on selfie cameras and large screens. It was. The latest Camon 17 Pro follows the same path.

Nigerian techno store.

For about $ 280, the Camon 17 Pro offers a 6.8-inch 90Hz 1080p LCD screen, a 64-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel self-portrait camera, as well as MediaTek’s Helio G95 chip and 258GB of internal storage. While these specifications don’t impress Western readers, they are well suited for $ 280 worth of devices in markets such as Nigeria and Ethiopia. Using 258GB of storage in this price range is unprecedented.

I’ve been testing the unit for the past week and it’s hard to complain too much at this price point. The phone is well-built and the plastic back has a matte finish for a more luxurious feel. The side-mounted fingerprint scanner is fast and responsive. The screen is quite bright and delivers bright colors. And the main camera is amazingly capable.

The MediaTek chip isn’t the most powerful processor around, but it didn’t hurt running regular apps or playing games like Real Racing 3.

Like many affordable phones, the Tecno is out of the box with a clear softgel case, wired earphones (the phone has a headphone jack), a 25W fast-charging brick and a USB-C cable. We will provide you with everything you need. The phone also has a pre-applied plastic film screen protector.

Using the phone, I had no major problems other than the mediocre 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, which had a dull dynamic range and suffered from soft details around the edges. As mentioned above, I am happy with the Samsung 1 / 1.72 image sensor, which is the main camera. It has a responsive shutter speed, handles HDR properly, and produces subdued but realistic colors. Focusing speed may be a bit slow, probably because Im was using a phone that cost five times as much.

A prominent feature here is the 48 megapixel selfie camera that uses the OmniVision sensor with f / 2.2 aperture. Although it is a fixed focus lens, it has excellent sharpness and detail. In the sample below, HDR on the phone produces balanced shots, even when taken against the sun, and artificial bokeh in portrait mode looks great.

Selfie cameras can also record 4K / 30 footage, but shooting at this resolution is a hit for stabilization.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro runs Android 11 with the Tecnos software skin at the top. The software is pretty good, but some of Android’s features, such as forced rotation direction, are missing here even when auto-rotation is turned off. The app drawer works differently on all other Android smartphones. Swipe up to pull up the drawer and swipe down to close it. Here in Camon 17 Pro, swipe up to see the drawer, but then swipe down to not close the drawer. Instead, you need to activate the phone’s back command, which is either an on-screen button or a swipe from the side. This is a small change, but it fundamentally changes the way you navigate within Android. I don’t like it.

Elsewhere, the 5,000 mAh battery is huge for a phone with these specifications, and even with my frequent use, the Camon 17 Pro can easily hold up 13 hours a day outside.

The phone also features stereo speakers that are not normally found in this price range, and the speaker quality is above average.

Overall, at this price range of less than $ 300, the Tecno Camon 17 Pro offers a lot of appeal. It works well as a media consuming device thanks to its large screen, stereo speakers, long battery life and ample storage capacity. Comparing this phone to a similar priced phone from Xiaomi or Realme, Id prefers the latter two brands because of the more sophisticated software, but in the intended market, the Camon 17 Pro is another hit. Should be.

