Is GTA V & GTA online with a Game Pass?answered

Published July 8, 2021

GTA V is officially migrating to a 3rd generation console when PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are confirmed. For those under the age of 10, GTA V was actually launched on these older retro consoles, actually known as the PS3 and Xbox 360. Needless to say, it’s not only incredibly old, it’s also an incredibly popular game. If you’re here, you might be wondering if GTA V & GTA Online is on your Game Pass? After all, it’s been out on both PC and Xbox for quite some time, so it’s certainly possible, right? Let’s disassemble it.

GTA is on the game pass

Let’s chase. GTA V is currently included in the Game Pass on both Xbox and PC at the time of this writing. This is good news if you are a subscriber to the service. You can download and play both GTA V campaigns, or jump directly to GTA Online if you wish.

However, this may change in the near future or in the distant future. Some games have been removed from the service and it is very difficult to predict when the game will enter or leave the service. All we know is that Microsoft is actively expanding its service, and you can expect good games to flow into the service on a regular basis.

But what we know is that GTA Online is making huge amounts of money for rock stars and is probably not very interested in selling too many copies of the campaign at this time. They may be more interested in getting players to join GTA Online for free and want to buy a shark card, if they have to guess.

However, this is just speculation, so take it with a grain of salt. That’s all you need to know if GTAV is on your Game Pass. Watch Twitter on your Game Pass carefully to see if GTA is removed. Be sure to update this post if it is deleted.

