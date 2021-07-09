The full specs of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have just been overturned by the leaker





If these rumored specs turned out to be valid, the Google Pixel 6 image became very clear. Google plans to drop two new flagship phones on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this fall, and is currently learning everything from possible screen sizes and camera specifications to batteries and storage.

According to Jon Prosser of FrontPage Tech, which has a mixed track record of leaks and predictions, the Google Pixel 6 offers a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and dual rear cameras (50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide lens). The front camera is reportedly 8MP.

But the Pixel 6 Pro sounds even more exciting and could be one of the best smartphones of the year.

The Pixel 6 is said to have a 4,614mAh battery. This is a step up from the Pixel 5’s 4,080mAh battery. Other rumored specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 256GB of options.

Specifications of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: Rumored Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6 ProOSAndroid 12 Android12Display 6.4 inch AMOLED6.71 inch AMOLEDRAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 50MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra wide) 50MP (wide) + 48MP (wide) tele) + 12MP (ultra wide) front camera 8MP 12MP battery 4,614 mAh 5,000 mAh

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is a place where things get really interesting and it looks like it could be a serious rival to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It reportedly has a 6.7-inch OLED display and three rear cameras. There is a 48MP telephoto lens that joins the wide shooter and ultra wide shooter. The front camera jumps up to 12MP.

As you can imagine, the Pixel 6 Pro has a larger 5,000mAh battery and can use even 12GB of more RAM. The storage options are also large, with a range of up to 512GB.

This report doesn’t go into the processor, but I’ve already heard that Google may skip Qualcomm in favor of its own Whitechapel chip. Google believes that having control over the hardware and software (Android 12 in this case) can provide a more Apple-like experience.

In addition to these specifications, Front Page Tech reports that Google is working on “at least five years of software updates” on both Pixel 6 models. So you don’t have to worry that your cell phone will soon become obsolete.

Stay tuned for rumors and leaks from Google Pixel 6 as we approach Google’s major launch.

