Google privacy engineer resigns, quotes AI expert firing, gas lamp





Google’s privacy engineer said the company resigned after dismissing two controversial AI ethicists. One of them, Timnit Gebru, was fired in December and spread the anger of his employees. Engineer Damien Desfontaines has been with the company since 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile. Something is loaded.

Google’s senior privacy software engineer said he quit a tech company because of “continuous gas lights” following the previous dismissal of two AI experts, including Timnitgebull’s famous case. ..

Damien Desfontaines, who uses TedOnPrivacy on Twitter, released the news on Thursday.

“Personal news. Today is the last day at Google. My” shield down “moment was @ timnitGebru, then @ mmitchell_ai’s firing, and all the constant gaslights since then. I don’t ask any more questions at this time, “he said. , Before adding smiley face emoji.

Gebble, an AI ethicist who said Google fired her in December, commented on his post, “Thank you for your support and full of your future in an environment that values ​​and nurtures you. I hope to become. “

According to his LinkedIn profile, Desfontaines has been with Google since 2014 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland. The insider asked him and Google for comment.

Google is still tackling the wrath of its employees after saying that Gebble was fired from the company. Google claims that Gebble has not been fired and has resigned instead. A group of Google employees repelled that claim in a December blog post, saying she didn’t resign.

Gebble, a well-known researcher in the field of ethics, said he was discussing the possibility of resignation with Google in negotiations on her research treatise, which found potential biases in certain models. Instead of responding to the conditions she set, Google said she had bypassed her and informed her direct reports that she had already resigned.

Google fired another ethicist, Margaret Mitchell, mentioned by Desfontaine, just two months later, in February, after the company said it was a “multiple breach” of the rule.

At the time, a Google spokesperson said these breaches included “leakage of confidential business documents and personal data of other employees.”

In February, Mitchell told insiders in his position that he “expressed concern about racial and gender inequality and tried to speak out about the dismissal of Dr. Gebble, who had serious problems with Google.” Told.

