July 7, 2021-Herring sues Google for antitrust violations over the App Store

~ Herring joins a bipartisan coalition saying Google maintains its app store monopoly illegally. Unfairly defeat the competition ~

Richmond (July 7, 2021) Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined a coalition of 37 Attorney Generals in filing a proceeding against Google. In their proceedings, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues allege exclusive conduct related to the Google Play Store and Google Billing for Android mobile devices. This antitrust proceeding is the latest proceeding against a high-tech giant who claims illegal, anti-competitive, and unfair business practices. Attorney General Herring and his colleagues are taking advantage of Google’s advantage to unfairly limit competition with the Google Play Store, limit choices, and hurt consumers by pushing up app prices. Is accused.

Attorney General Herring previously sued Google in December 2020 for anti-competitive acts that violated Section 2 of the Sherman Act. Attorney General Herring joins a bipartisan coalition of 38 Attorney Generals, and Google illegally maintains its monopoly on common search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anti-competitive exclusive contracts and actions. I filed a lawsuit alleging that I was there.

Google has really become a major player in the tech market, and its products play a role in almost every aspect of Virginia’s daily life, including mobile phones and everyday apps, said Attorney General Herring. .. Its market advantage allegedly allowed Google to tightly control the distribution of apps, and the loss of competition here allowed Virginians to purchase phone apps and make in-app purchases with the apps they use. It cost hundreds of dollars more than necessary. .. As Attorney General, I have a duty to protect Virginia consumers and to maintain a competitive market seriously. This means that very influential companies like Google will act fairly and comply with the law.

According to the complaint, the heart of the case is focused on Google’s exclusive conduct, which effectively locks out the distribution channels of competing apps. Google also requires app developers who serve apps through the Google Play Store to use Google Billing as an intermediary. This arrangement, which connects the payment processing system to the app distribution channel, allows app consumers to charge up to 30% of fees for in-app purchases of digital content made by consumers through apps distributed through the Google Play Store. You have to pay for. This fee is much higher than the fee consumers would pay if they could choose one of Google’s competitors instead. The proceedings allege that Google is working to stop or prevent competition in violation of federal and state antitrust laws. Google had previously promised app developers and device makers that Android would remain open source so that developers could create compatible apps and distribute them without unnecessary restrictions. .. The proceedings allege that Google did not keep its promise.

Google has closed its Android app distribution ecosystem to competitors

When Google released the Android OS, it was initially sold as an open source platform. By promising to keep Android open, Google has adopted Android for OEM mobile device makers such as Samsung and MNO mobile network operators such as Verizon, and more importantly, competition with the Google Play store at the time. I invited you to quit. Once Google reaches the critical mass of Android OS adoption, Google will close the Android OS ecosystem and related Android app distribution markets, in particular requiring OEMs and MNOs to enter into various and other contracts. This has led to an effective competition. Restraint. These contractual constraints prevent and limit OEMs and MNOs from competing (or promoting competition) in related markets. The proceedings filed by Attorney General Herring and his colleagues allege that Google’s actions constitute the most illegal monopoly maintenance among other claims.

To support Google’s efforts above, Attorney General Herring and his colleagues also said that Google was involved in the following actions aimed at strengthening and protecting Google’s exclusive position in the distribution of Android apps: Insist.

Google imposes technical barriers that strongly prevent or effectively prevent third-party app developers from distributing apps outside the Google Play Store. Google has built into Android a set of security alerts (regardless of actual security risks) and other barriers that discourage users from downloading apps from sources outside the Google Play store, and app developers and app stores. Is virtually prohibited from being distributed directly to consumers. Google does not allow Android. It has been open source for many years and effectively blocks potential competition. Google forces OEMs wishing to sell devices running Android to enter into a contract called the Android Compatibility Commitment or ACC. Based on these agreements, OEMs must promise not to create or implement any variant or version of Android that deviates from the Google Certified version of Android. The contracts required by Google eliminate competition by basically preloading Google’s own apps. On all devices designed to run on the Android OS, the Google app should be placed most prominently on the device’s home screen. Google will acquire potential competition in the app distribution market. Google has succeeded in persuading OEMs and MNOs not to compete with the Google Play Store by signing an arrangement to reward OEMs and MNOs with a portion of Google’s exclusive profits. Google forces app developers and app users to use Google Play Billing, Google’s payment processing service. Process payments for in-app purchases of content consumed within the app. Therefore, Google illegally links the use of Google’s payment processor, another service in the market for in-app payment processing, to distribution through the Google Play Store. By enforcing this draw, Google can withdraw as much as 30% of the processing fee per transaction. That’s more than 10 times what Google’s competitors charge.

Herring’s Antitrust Unit Manager, Sarah Oxenham Allen, is currently chairing the National Association of Attorneys’ Association (NAAG) Antitrust Task Force. In addition, Attorney General Herring was previously a member of NAAG’s Antitrust Law Commission.

Attorney General Herring also filed three widespread proceedings against generic drug makers on suspicion of antitrust violations that raised the cost of prescription drugs, alleging that they illegally maintained their monopoly interests in the opioid drug maker Svoxon. I appealed.

In 2015, Attorney General Herring challenged the proposed merger of Sysco and US Foods, which would raise food prices for Virginians, and in 2017, the anti-competitive merger of Aetna and Humana, and Cigna and Anthem. Succeeded in blocking the merger proposal. The Richmond, Virginia market has been identified as the most adversely affected market in the country.

Attorney General Herring has joined the lawsuit today in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. , Missouri, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Tennessee , Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia.

