U.S. must double efforts to stay ahead in innovation competition with China





The US Senate’s approval of the groundbreaking US innovation and competition law on June 8 marked the beginning of a simmering technological war between the United States and China. The bipartisan support given to the bill clearly reflects growing concerns among U.S. policy makers about China’s rapid rise in innovation capabilities and the potential for U.S. loss of competitiveness in the coming years. I will. Beijing is rapidly bridging some established technology gaps and actively pursuing the independence of various new technologies.

Amid the impetus for indigenous innovation sponsored by a large country in Beijing, the bill marks a revival of an interventionist industrial strategy aimed at overhauling US manufacturing companies and maintaining US competitive advantage. I am. It promises US policy makers to revive and rebuild manufacturing and spend about US $ 200 billion on R & D and innovation over the next five years. In principle, the bill provides a roadmap for US industry to lead future technological innovations and shows that US leadership is determined to participate in the long-term competition for innovation.

China’s tremendous rise in world trade and technology over the last two decades is consistent with a decline in domestic manufacturing capacity in the Americas. Riding the wave of economic globalization, China not only built strong GDP and innovation capabilities with important external technology inputs, but also demonstrated dynamism in growing along the value chain. .. In emerging sectors such as clean tech, artificial intelligence, smart manufacturing and fintech, China’s growing innovation leadership has directly challenged the long-standing dominance of euro Atlantic companies.

But even more worrisome for global companies is that Made in China 2025’s ambitious policies could overturn the highly free-market principles that underpinned China’s rapid economic growth and undermine its dominance by illegal means. It is sex. China’s state-led market economy model is Beijing’s compulsory trade and technology acquisition, including intellectual property theft, cyber spying, and the twisting of international companies’ arms to let go of cutting-edge technology in return for market access. Along with this practice, it has caused a lot of anxiety among the government. Business leader in Western Europe.

Threatened by the reported loss of valuable U.S. intellectual property, the Trump administration will launch full-scale trade spats between China and the U.S. in 2019, as noted in various U.S. trade representative investigations. Slaps numerous tariffs on Chinese products that mark the beginning of. The two countries tried to reach a breakthrough by signing a so-called Phase 1 trade agreement in January 2020, but the thaw did not last long. Washington quickly strengthened its positive stance towards Beijing by restricting exports of key technologies such as semiconductor chips to China.

Given that China has been importing semiconductor supplies into the United States for many years, the export ban has had a major impact on companies around the world. It delayed the supply of finished products and forced them to diversify their supply chains. With a small number of U.S. allies now dominating semiconductor production, U.S. policy makers are trying to reduce China’s competitiveness in manufacturing and its ability to invest in future technology R & D and innovation. , Trying to take advantage of export restrictions.

While the impact of semiconductor export bans on China has not yet been fully seen, keep in mind that strategies such as export restrictions are not a good sign for the overall benefits of America’s trade and economy. Such export control measures have, at best, short-term implications. Also, American industry can lose access to the market and the associated economies of scale as it moves away from China. The US government has already hit US companies as much as Chinese companies have banned semiconductor exports. Loss of access to the Chinese market can reduce revenues, undermining the ability of US companies to invest in cutting-edge R & D and innovation.

To stay ahead of the competition for innovation with China, the United States needs to double its indigenous R & D and reform its industrial strategy to serve the interests of the Americas in the long run. US innovation and competition law in this context represents a response to the perceived threat from Beijing’s Made in China 2025 program. The bill aims to significantly increase funding for industry-related R & D, manufacturing, and reissuance of key industries. Its successful implementation will greatly help maintain the US’s competitiveness in existing technologies such as semiconductors and various emerging technologies.

However, the US industrial policy agenda has the potential to increase trade tensions at the global level. Such friction is not as severe as in multilateral institutions such as the World Trade Organization and its appealing agencies. The Trump administration’s decision to move away from the WTO and its dispute resolution agencies has proven to be a serious problem, as the U.S. aims to subsidize domestic companies and open up new ones. , The future of the WTO is currently unbalanced. Supply line.

The Biden administration faces the difficult path of convincing its European allies to reform and strengthen the WTO and forcing China to comply with world free trade rules. Similarly, the United States does not face easy choices in addressing the issue of cyber spying. To protect US intellectual property, Washington needs to strengthen its cyber deterrence against Beijing and strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. As the bill is amended and amended during the parliamentary approval process, lawmakers should consider adding provisions related to cybersecurity R & D and innovation.

Washington faces the challenge of building a rules-based, global innovation order that protects the interests of both developed and developing countries in order to remain competitive with China. The United States has strengthened its R & D capacity and innovation capacity, maintained its competitive advantage, and formed alliances with like-minded countries such as India, and has a wide range of production capacity and innovation capacity in the north and south. You can contribute to the construction.

Washington can lead global industrial development and break China’s dependence, especially in many low- and middle-income countries, as a counter to greedy debt trap programs such as the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative. Building a fair, inclusive and environmentally sustainable international economic order is ultimately important to the well-being of human civilization.

