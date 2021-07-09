10 classic games for which Nintendo Switch hasn’t been released yet





There are many great retro games you can play on Switch right now. This includes dozens of classic titles available through Nintendo subscriptions and packages such as ACA NeoGeo. Not from Nintendo’s acclaimed library, but still a lot of classic great arcade classics.

But Nintendo can do much more to soothe its fans than it currently offers. From Game Boy to Wii, many titles are trapped on these consoles and can also be explored via retro channels. They don’t even have to be free. Only one game per series is highlighted to add some variations.

10 Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins

Super Mario Land 2 is a forgotten entry in the series. This is common in such portable games. Especially because you don’t often get the console port later.

The level design of Super Mario Land 2 is as great as that of Super Mario World. It still holds up incredibly well and there are lots of color hacks out there to make it look more modern even by Game Boy standards.

9 Pokemon Red and Green

It can be difficult to get back to the original Pokemon game. Red & Blue has been released at the 3DS e-shop, which was a nostalgic and fun trip. The problem is that for many reasons it can look a bit old-fashioned by today’s standards.

The latest Pokemon entry in the series is very fast and friendly for new users, thanks to decades of quality of life improvements. You can still release Pokemon Red and Blue again, but with Nintendo Switch it would be great.

8 Metroid Fusion

Thanks to the announcement of the Metroid Dread, the hype of the Metroid series is the best ever. Gamers are hungry to play one of these games in preparation for the long-awaited resurgence of one of the greatest 2D franchises of all time. Metroid Fusion is no exception.

There has never been a better time to re-release this GBA game on Switch with Metroid Zero Mission. These games are best available most easily, as Metroid is worth the experience for almost everyone.

7 Castle Vania: Aria of Sorrow

Recently, there have been rumors that GBA’s three Castlevania games may have a re-released collection. It’s unbelievable, but if those rumors don’t spread, Nintendo should at least try to get the Castlevania: Switch’s Grief Aria.

This game is the best of the GBA trilogy and confronts the Symphony of the Night as the biggest entry in the series. A great Metroidvania with lots of areas to explore, fighting monsters and weapons to collect.

6 star fox 64

Nintendo keeps trying to restart Star Fox and make it something else. Nintendo should try a duplicate of the Star Fox 64 instead of returning to the drawing board. They had already updated it with 3DS and it was great.

It would be wise to port the 3DS version, or perhaps a cleaner iteration to the switch. Often considered the best game in the series, what do you lose by reviving this N64 Classic?

5 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

2021 is the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. Nintendo is planning a number of treats for Zelda fans to celebrate the series, including remastering the Skyward Sword and special games and watch bundles.

But Nintendo hasn’t announced that game fans have been asking for a re-release for years: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. This entry also got a great 3DS update, which makes it even better on the switch.

Metal Gear Solid, a remake that has been forgotten since the GameCube era: Twin Snake was a bit controversial when it was released. It looks better than ever, but some thought the new cutscenes were too stupid by the standards of the series.

Others thought the game was too easy in first-person mode at some point in the campaign. No matter how someone feels about Twin Snake, it’s nice to play some kind of Metal Gear game on Nintendo’s console again.

3 Eternal Darkness: Sanity Requiem

Silicon Knights was the developer of Metal Gear Solid The Twin Snake. The company has also developed its own game, Eternal Darkness. This was a horror game that was ahead of its time.

Like Kojima’s game, Eternal Darkness has lived up to player expectations, such as tweaking TV settings. For Twitch spectators who love streaming horror games, this is the perfect GameCube title to take home specially for their viewers.

2 Dragon Quest 9: Sentinel in the Starry Sky

Switch currently has a great Dragon Quest game in Dragon Quest 11. This is one of the best entries in the highly acclaimed JRPG franchise. The title is amazing, but it doesn’t have the multiplayer features of Dragon Quest 9. Dragon Quest 11 also lacks character customization and a robust job system.

Dragon Quest 9 was one of DS’s most unique collaborative experiences, so it’s great to get it back in some way. Since Dragon Quest has only become more popular in Europe and the United States since 2010, the number of viewers of this entry should increase.

1 Wii Sport

The Wii was a phenomenon when it was launched in 2006. This is due to the achievements of games such as Wii Sports and Wii Play. Yes, they were a simple game, but they worked well to attract people of all types, even those who don’t consider themselves “gamers”.

Wii Sports is fun and intuitive. The ultimate pickup and play game. It’s honestly strange that this classic Wii title hasn’t been re-released yet, as the Switch has motion control capabilities.

