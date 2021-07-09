Republican Rep. Ken Bach said Google “chosen the winner” by “algorithm change” in the 2020 elections





In a video posted online Thursday, Republican representative Ken Bach changed Google’s algorithm “to favor Donald Trump and Joe Biden” during the 2020 presidential election. It shows that it claims.

“They chose the winner,” said Buck, a top Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust, commercial and administrative law subcommittee investigating Big Tech.

Republican Rep. Kenbak was caught in a video saying Google changed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Above, Buck spoke at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on police atrocities and racial profiling on June 10, 2020.Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images

Lauren Windsor of the web show The Undercurrent posted a video on Thursday. Among them, Republicans from Colorado spoke in late June at an event hosted by Patriot Voice, a conservative group founded by former GOP Senator Rick Santorum in Pennsylvania.

Exclusive-> Republican Ken Buck: Google moved an estimated 15 million votes, saying the algorithm “to be against Donald Trump and in favor of Joe Biden … they chose the winner.”

… By the way, Buck is a ranking member of the committee leading the antitrust battle at Big Tech pic.twitter.com/oBzCDm39oX

— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 8, 2021

In the video clip, Buck talks about an unfounded claim that Google modifies the algorithm to favor Biden over Trump. When he asked “newspaper owners” about the issue, he said, “It’s just technical. I don’t know what the result was. I just know the technician did this.” Told.

“Nonsense! They chose the winner. They can move the quote. They moved 15 million votes,” he added.

Windsor then heard an off-camera asking Buck to elaborate on how Google affected 15 million votes. Back answered the “academic world” on this question, “By changing the algorithm, we can flip 15 million votes. We can affect 15 million people and move them in one direction or another. I proved.

He also emphasized that “it absolutely happened.”

Buck explained that conservative publications such as The Washington Times and the Washington Examiner were further pushed down by Google’s search results, making it harder for people to find the story they wanted on Trump.

As the Democratic Party controls the House of Representatives and the Senate, there is currently no investigation into the alleged algorithmic changes, Buck said. However, Buck argued that the Republicans would regain parliament in next year’s elections and that there would be an investigation into the matter before the 2024 presidential election.

“We will win,” said Buck. “People are obsessed with boys playing sports for girls, critical racial theory, and everything else in progress, so we won a majority and heard about this issue. Open. “

The video will be posted online the day after Trump announces that it has filed a class action proceeding against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their respective CEOs. The former president also demanded that his account be reinstated.

Newsweek asked Buck for comment, but didn’t respond in time for the announcement.

Update 07/08/215: 20 pm EDT: This story has been updated to show that Lauren Windsor has asked Kenback to elaborate on Google’s claims.

