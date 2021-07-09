Rosie Bailey, Founder and CEO of Nibble — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was the industry reaction so far?

RB: There was some exciting news lately. Nibble was awarded the Best Startup and Best Personalization Technology of the Year at the 2021 Retail System Awards.

We work with pilot customers to develop nibble tools that provide measurable results. Orient Knives and Lucky Voice have seen strong conversions and extended website dwell times, and are discovering opportunities to improve AOV through bundles specially designed for each customer.

Perhaps the most important finding is that the customer really wants to talk! Can I get a better deal if I am a loyal customer? Want to buy a pencil sharpener and knife set for $ xx? And (our favorite) just love it! Nibbles show a truly positive involvement, especially when they wittyly counter cheeky offers.

Cru Kafe has developed a custom copy to repeat this premium coffee company’s commitment to fair trade and is using nibbles to accept new loyal customers.

Our clients are pleased that Nibble takes 10 minutes to install via the Shopify app and is easy to set up and set up. For measurable results, there is about 1 minute of engagement per negotiation, adding 30% of the conversation to the basket. The overall impact on engagement, conversions and margins is very promising.

The great app created very good engagement by improving conversions and reading conversations users had with the Nibble app. Definitely recommended. In a five-star review on the Shopify app store, one of our clients said.

RTIH: What was your biggest challenge / retreat?

RB: We aim to show our clients and customers that negotiations are mutually beneficial, but for many, negotiations and negotiations have negative implications, and retailers have their own pricing strategies. Longing to hurt.

To better understand this, we conducted a survey of Nibble users. Forty-six percent said they didn’t like real-life negotiations, but 83% felt happy with the negotiations with chatbots.

For us, this is a game changer. The experience gained from negotiating with bots is very different and is actually fun and engaging. People love it and we always emphasize that nibbles are friendly and empowering consumers.

From the retailer’s point of view, nibbles are expected to be deployed in specific locations. This is because special offers, loyal customer discounts, or end-of-season sales can replace alternative planned promotional strategies.

The benefits for retailers are AI-driven pricing and unmatched customer insights. This can only be achieved through natural language chat, which underpins each nibble negotiation.

In addition, retailers are experiencing increased dwell times and increased engagement from a gamed experience rooted in basic behavioral science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/7/8/startup-interview-rosie-bailey-founder-and-ceo-nibble

