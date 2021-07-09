Motorola One 5G UW Ace and Snapdragon 750G SoC Launch Ultra Wideband Connections: Price, Specifications





The Motorola One 5G UW Ace was launched Thursday as a new Motorola 5G phone available only in Verizon. As the name implies, the Motorola One 5G UW Ace supports 5G ultra-wideband connectivity to provide a faster experience. There is also Verizon’s adaptive sound system aimed at providing a spatial audio experience and competing with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. However, with two major changes, the Motorola One 5G UW Ace is very similar to the Motorola One 5G Ace, which debuted earlier this year.

Motorola One 5 GUW Ace Price

The Motorola One 5G UW Ace is priced at $ 299.99 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant only. This phone is available in a single Volcanic Gray color option and can be purchased from Verizon. Customers on the Verizon network can also choose to pay $ 12.49 (Rs. 930) per month for a 24-month, one-time activation fee of $ 35 (Rs. 2,600).

The Motorola One 5G Ace went on sale in January for the 6GB + 128GB storage model for $ 399.99 (Rs 29,800). Mobile phones were also announced with a 4GB + 64GB storage option, but did not include the official price at the time of the announcement.

Motorola One 5G YOUR Ace Specifications

The new Motorola One 5G UW Ace runs on Android 11. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD + MaxVision display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Motorola One 5G UW Ace has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. There is also a 16 megapixel selfie camera on the front.

To store your content, the Motorola One 5G UW Ace has 64GB of onboard storage and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connection options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

The Motorola One 5G UW Ace comes preloaded with a Verizon Adaptive Sound system designed to provide a spatial surround sound experience without the need for specific hardware or software. This feature also works with all major apps and over-the-top (OTT) platforms. It provides sound profiles such as music and videos that users can choose to get a customized experience.

Verizon said its proprietary sound system will be installed in some existing devices in the future through wireless (OTA) software updates. However, details about which device gets it have not yet been revealed.

The Motorola One 5G UW Ace has a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging up to 20W. The battery pack can power for up to two days on a single charge.

