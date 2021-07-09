Google Pixel 5a with 5G may be about to launch FCC





The waiting game on Google Pixel 5a may be trying to reach the endpoint. The next version of Google’s budget phone obviously went to the FCC for certification from its regulators, which is a common step for smartphones just before they are released.

As reported by 9to5Google, the arrival of Pixel5a at the FCC was discovered by Twitter users. The information contained in the regulatory filing doesn’t reveal much about the Pixel 5a, except that one model has strong support for the sub 6GHz 5G band. It was already rumored that the Pixel 5a would work on a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip with 5G, so 5G compatibility with Google’s mobile phones was widely envisioned.

In fact, the importance of this regulatory submission seems to be that the Pixel 5a is on track for launch this summer. This is more or less confirmed by Google in the past.

Two new Google FCC phone certifications: A4RG1F8F and A4RG4S1M (both Qualcomm SoC).

Earlier this year, there were reports that Google plans to cancel Pixel 5a. The phone maker denied the report, saying that the updated model would definitely come to the United States and Japan. Google added that the Pixel 5a “will be announced at the time the a-series phones were announced last year.”

This refers to the Pixel 4a announced by Google on August 3, 2020. The smartphone began shipping in the United States on August 20, a few weeks later, and the Pixel 4a 5G arrived in October. If the Pixel 5a is currently regulatory approved, it’s very likely that it will debut in early August.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that the Pixel 5a was “announced and released in August” without providing any additional information about the phone deployment.

The Pixel A series has proven to be a popular product on Google’s smartphone line, primarily because it offers many of the same photo features as its flagship Pixel at a much lower price. For example, the Pixel 4a costs $ 349, which is $ 350 cheaper than the Pixel 5.

Given all the features the new model may add, Google can struggle to match the Pixel 5a’s $ 349 price tag. In addition to the 5G connectivity that made the Pixel 4a 5G $ 150 more expensive than its LTE equivalent, the new model will add an ultra-wide-angle camera after the Pixel 3a and 4a have only one rear lens. The Snapdragon 765G, which powers the Pixel 5, is also a step up from the Pixel 4a’s Snapdragon 730G chipset.

As with previous Pixel A models, the focus of the Pixel 5a is expected to be on the software-powered photo capabilities that Google has inherited from its flagship devices. It looks like the Pixel 5a has reached the certification stage, so all this needs to be confirmed immediately.

