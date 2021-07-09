Google has built a trillion parameter AI model.7 things you need to know





Experts raise a light bulb with built-in AI

One of the exciting things about artificial intelligence is the steady flow of new outcomes we see in the news. Every week, a research institute or company is doing amazing things with AI, whether it’s translating a long-lost language or building a large model of unprecedented scale.

But what does that mean? If I’m the Business CEO, how does this affect my business? Is there a way to take advantage of it? What should I tell my students if I am a teacher? It’s always good to know recent events, but without context it’s difficult to understand them.

This article analyzes this particular announcement and answers seven high-level questions about it.

environment

A little history will help you to fully understand this announcement

Over the last decade, natural language processing (NLP), the ability of AI to understand and interact with languages, has come a long way. NLP can be used for anything from chatbots to text summaries. The following figure gives a brief overview of the NLP application.

Types of natural language processing.

AIClub.World In 2017, AI engineers developed Transformers with Attention, a way AI has revolutionized the way it understands sequence of words. This, combined with the large amount of data available on the Internet, has created a new set of large-scale language models that can complete sentences, answer questions, summarize texts, translate languages, and more. Every year, these models get bigger. Studies have shown that large models are more effective than smaller ones, but at a much higher computational cost.

What makes this announcement so special?

This is one of the largest AI models trained to date (although it’s probably not the largest given China’s recent announcement of NLP). These announcements show that AI technology is approaching to make training for large models computationally manageable.

What can this model do?

According to a Google research treatise on this model using a new technique called Switch Transformer, the model (or model family) has been tested for sentence completion, summarization, language translation, Q & A, and several other tasks. I will.

Where did you learn from?

This model was first taught by most of the data crawled on the Internet. This data has been cleaned up to save English sentences and remove unacceptable words. We then provided supplemental training for each specific task, using datasets targeted at specific tasks.

What does it know?

This is a very important and difficult question to answer. One of the problems with these models, which are trained on most of the internet, is that it is very difficult to evaluate what we have learned in the human qualitative sense. For example, did you learn bias? Do you know more about some subjects than others? Do you know western or eastern information?

Does this mean that AI is closer to the human brain?

not really. The human brain has about 100 trillion synapses when a comparative scale is needed. On the one hand, with 1.6 trillion parameters, we can argue that AI is approaching. However, it is important to recognize that simple ratios of parameters are meaningless, as what these AIs learn and what humans learn are still very different. Most humans do not have the collected knowledge of the Internet. This AI also doesn’t know the sheer number that is easily transmitted to the average human brain. Apples and oranges.

What issues do I need to be aware of?

Ethicists have many questions and concerns.Some are

An arms race for modeling is underway, and companies and countries are trying to create better models. Will some countries be left behind? Are these models biased? When AI is trained with such a large amount of open data, it is difficult to evaluate the bias in the data and evaluate the model itself. How about the carbon footprint? In 2019, a group of researchers discovered that a single training run of a large language model could generate 626,155 pounds of CO2 emissions. That’s the amount that 17 Americans produce in their lifetime, or the amount that 5 cars produce in their lifetime. Technologies are being developed to balance AI efficiency with energy consumption, but the cost of large models remains a concern.

Will this help my business?

The main point from this announcement is the potential of transformer-like technologies in language applications. It’s unlikely that your business will need this particular 1.6 trillion parameter model, but smaller models show great value in everything from chatbots to language translation to automatic support ticket classification. If your business has any of these use cases, it’s a very good idea to look at NLP.

