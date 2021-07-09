Blaupunkt Launches Made in India Android Smart TV at Rs 14,999 Starting Price-Technology News, Firstpost





July 9, 2021

Blaupunkt has launched four “Made-in-India” Android TV models in India. 32-inch HD Ready Cyber ​​sound Android TV, 42-inch FHD Android TV, 43-inch Cyber ​​sound 4K Android TV, 55-inch 4K Android TV. The product will be available in Flipkart from July 10th. The company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), an Indian consignment manufacturing company. Balupunkts’ branding, manufacturing, packaging, design, and retail supply chains will be handled by SPPL.

32-inch HD compatible cyber sound Android TV:

The Android 9-powered TV is bezel-less and comes with 40 W speaker output, edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM. It can be purchased at a price of 14,999 rupees.

42 inch FHD Android TV:

It’s also powered by Android 9 and includes an ultra-thin bezel. Includes 40 W speaker output, edge-free sound technology, 2 speakers, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM. The price is 21,999 rupees.

43 inch Cyber ​​sound 4K Android TV:

Powered by Android 10, the bezelless TV features sound technology with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with four speakers, and Dolby MS12 sound technology. It also has a 50W speaker output. The price of the model is 30,999 rupees. It has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of ROM.

55 inch 4K Android TV:

Priced at 40,999 rupees, the 55-inch model is bezel-less and features 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology, and Dolby Digital Plus powered sound technology. Powered by Android 10, this model has 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of ROM, and four speakers.

Speaking of other features, all four smart TVs have two USB ports, 5.0 Bluetooth, three HDMI ports, an ARM Cortex A53 processor and a voice-enabled remote.

