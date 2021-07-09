US needs Japan and South Korea to compete with Chinese technology: Former Google CEO





Singapore-China’s ability in artificial intelligence is “much closer than I expected” to catch up with the United States, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt told Nikkei Asia.

In an online interview, Schmidt, now chairman of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, said China is approaching the United States in certain areas of AI and quantum computing.

“That’s really, really big,” he said.

Schmidt resigned as Executive Chairman of Google’s parent alphabet in 2018. He was appointed chairman in 2019 and made AI-related policy recommendations to the president and parliament.

The Commission’s final report, released in March, said, “If the United States takes no action, it will lose its AI leadership position against China in the next decade and will be more vulnerable to various AI-responsive threats from its hosts. It is likely to be vulnerable. ” National and non-state actors “

To win the technological competition with China, the United States needs to maintain its leadership in “strategic” areas such as AI, semiconductors, energy, quantum computing, and synthetic biology, Schmidt said.

And to do that, he said, “We need closer relationships with Japanese researchers, Japanese universities, and the Japanese government. It’s the same for Koreans and Europeans.”

Schmidt proposed establishing a coordinating group in Washington and a counterpart team in Tokyo to maintain communication with the Japanese side, along with similar arrangements with other partner countries.

“we would like [the] The Japanese have a coordinating group within the Japanese government, share our views on what is important, make sure the universities are discussing each other, and the companies are sharing information. Said.

Schmidt also said that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) (a group of the United States, Japan, India and Australia) is “a very good group that would be useful here if there was a permanent structure”. It was. “If the quads are trying to build a system to ensure that the quad countries talk to each other, rather than just having a meeting, I support it,” he said.

Schmidt emphasized that the relationship between Washington and Beijing should not be purely competitive.

“There is a simple belief that China is our enemy and we should stop doing business with them and stop working with them, and I’m listening to that,” he said. It was. “I think it’s a mistake.”

Schmidt described this relationship as a “rival partnership” and cited healthcare and climate change as potential areas of cooperation in non-strategic areas.

“It’s a rivalry, but in reality we’re affiliated with them in many ways,” he said. “We have to look at each of these issues as’strategic or not’.”

He evoked rivals when asked about growing global backlash against major tech companies such as Amazon.com, Apple, Facebook, and Schmidt’s own former company, Google. “These rough proposals, such as splitting them, wouldn’t help because it would retreat us against China,” he said.

But he added, “I can imagine relatively small regulatory changes that would improve competition.”

Asked about semiconductor manufacturing (a major battlefield in technology competition and supply chains), Schmidt argued that spending money on the problem was not enough.

“We’ve been working on this for 20 years,” said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world’s top chip foundry. “I don’t think it’s fair to think that we’ll spend $ 50 billion to be the same as Taiwan.” It was. Years-it’s incredibly difficult and hard to do. “

TSMC says it will invest in fabs in mainland China and Arizona, but “for many technical reasons, these fabs are unlikely to be on the cutting edge,” Schmidt said, compared to Taiwanese facilities. ..

“China seems to be heavily dependent on Taiwan, but so is the United States, as the United States withdrew from the business 15 to 20 years ago,” he added. [fabs] In the US … it’s about as good. “

Former Google Chairman also pointed out Samsung as an “extraordinary good” “underrated” player in its semiconductor sector.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that Samsung and TSMC have a 5 nanometer option,” he said, referring to the current cutting edge of chip manufacturing.

When asked how the Biden administration has progressed, he said: “What I can tell you is that the Biden administration was very busy with COVID, and that’s right. “

“I don’t really know until later this year,” he said, whether the administration would adopt the Commission’s recommendations.

Nonetheless, the Commission said it “played a major role” in driving innovation and competition law in the US Senate, including large-scale investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge research.

“We will clearly continue to push forward with efforts to legislate the bill,” he said.

The Commission will submit a final report to the government earlier this year and will dissolve in October. “I want to create a group to continue this work,” Schmidt expressed his interest in helping with these issues through his private role.

“I know many other commissioners feel the same, I just keep the message,” he said.

