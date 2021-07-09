Innovation: How Apple Surprise Fans in the Near Future





iPhone 13 is here

This summer, Microsoft customers were shocked by the new version of their favorite operating system, Windows 11. But one of the biggest issues being discussed this summer in the updated Windows 10 announcement is the introduction of the iPhone 13.

Find out why customers are crazy about new gadgets and what they think of this product.

Updated camera

One of the key points of a good phone is the camera. Customers pay attention to it because they want to take great photos and publish them on Instagram. Of course, some people do that for Gram, but if you want to show your point of view in the photos, Apple can help you express yourself by updating the camera with each iPhone release.

The iPhone 13 has thicker camera bumps than the iPhone 12. The developer also increased the camera bump by about 1mm. Fortunately, if you’re a fan of the Pro version, buying the iPhone 13 Pro will add about 2mm to the bumps on your camera.

Similarly, developers are looking to implement features that reduce the effects of camera shake. Currently, only the iPhone 12 Pro Max has that feature, but it’s possible that every iPhone 13 lineup has it.

What’s new in the wallet app

All US users can now add their state ID card or driver’s license to the Wallet app. Thanks to this feature, you don’t need to have a paper version because you always have the document at hand. All you need to do is have an iPhone for charging.

Such features exclude cases where you lose your state ID card and cannot prove your identity or age.

Slightly thick design

Some Apple fans are afraid to buy the iPhone 13 because of its slightly thicker design. It was pretty beautiful on the iPhone 12 Mini, but customers don’t think such updates would seem incredibly and even more useful on the new mobile version. As a result, Apple fans are looking forward to the iPhone 13 Mini too much. This is because we don’t know if it will help users with their mobile phones to order taxis, chat with friends, post new posts on Facebook or Instagram, or write essays.

No. 13

We live in a high-tech era, but some people panic or get a little nervous when they hear about number 13. For example, stop an important meeting or haircut. They believe that number 13 will definitely fail. The same story applies to iPhone 13. As SellCell says, no such gadget came out, but 20% of Apple users have previously marked it as a failed product.

Apple Watch updates Apple Watch Series 6

Apart from developing new mobile phone models, Apple is also thinking about other products that will help customers make their lives easier. For example, developers talked about updating the Apple Watch thanks to users being able to lock, unlock, and launch their cars. The khaki feature is already available and can be tested.

Xcode cloud beta

Apple developers have migrated some users to Xcode 13. You can now test new Mac OS features faster than they appear on your iMac. This is useful for MacBook users as it avoids the release of updates and updates in advance. Therefore, you can decide whether your feature is useful or a waste of time and share your thoughts with others.

macOS Monterey MacBookPro | MacOS Monterey

And the last news that shocked Apple fans is macOS Monterey, a new version of MacOS. This update is smaller than macOS Big Sur, but the quality of the features is better than that quantity.

SharePlay

This update is great if you want to watch movies and videos with your friends but are away from each other. The essence of SharePlay is that the screen is shared so you can call your friends and watch videos with them.

The good news is that watching a movie is not the only activity you can make with your friends. You can also play video games and show your presentations to your colleagues.

Share with you

If you are interested in sharing with other users, you may like this feature. The Shared With You section contains all the material shared by your peers. For example, if you repost a website link or YouTube video,[共有者]It will be displayed in the section.

Shortcut app

The shortcut app was only available on iPhone and iPad, but you can also enjoy it on Mac. You can create new shortcuts, edit and delete them. You can also sync iMac shortcut changes with your iPhone. Therefore, you will see the same thing on your mobile phone as on your MacBook.

As you can see, Apple is preparing a real technological revolution for us. The more updates we get, the more possibilities we need to make our lives easier.

